"I'm led to believe he's on the list" - Journalist claims Manchester United could look to sign 21-year-old Premier League star this summer

Manchester United reportedly have Everton midfielder Amadou Onana on their shortlist as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his midfield.

The Athletic's David Ornstein has told Vibe with FIVE's YouTube channel that Onana is a target for the Red Devils. He claims that the Belgian is one of several options for Ten Hag this summer.

"They (Manchester United) are looking at the other positions and you'll have seen reports about Onana and Everton, I'm led to believe he's on the list, and like many, he's one of many options they're considering."

Onana's future is up in the air following Everton's dramatic Premier League survival on the final day of the season. He arrived at Goodison Park last summer from Lille for £33 million.

The 21-year-old impressed in a Toffees side that tackled the risk of relegation throughout the campaign. He made 35 appearances across competitions, chipping in with three goal contributions.

Reports claim that Onana is keen on departing Sean Dyche's side. He wants to play at the highest level to strengthen his place in the Belgium squad.

For now, the Belgian appears to be one of many midfield targets with Manchester United concentrating on signing Mason Mount. They have reportedly made a third bid for the England international in excess of £55 million.

Ornstein has also revealed that they are in for a striker:

"(They) want a midfielder, though as far as we know, they're focused on the more advanced one in Mason Mount at this point in time and the number nine."

It could be that Ten Hag is looking to make two midfield acquisitions this summer as his side look ahead to a UEFA Champions League campaign. Mount, 24, and Onana could be two that come through the Old Trafford door.

The Belgian is more defensive than the Chelsea midfielder. He looks to put out fires and help his side advance from defense to attack.

This could have consequences for Scott McTominay and Fred with the Red Devils' midfield duo reportedly up for sale. Both have been at United for several years but have often drawn criticism from the club's fanbase for underwhelming performances.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea's future is in the balance

De Gea could depart Old Trafford this summer.

Sky Sports reports that Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea's future is uncertain. The Spanish shot-stopper's contract with the Red Devils expires at the end of this month and a new deal is yet to be signed off.

They claim that discussions over an extension remain open but that United are studying other options regardless of whether or not he leaves. Inter Milan's Andre Onana, FC Porto's Diogo Costa, and Brentford's David Raya are all under consideration.

De Gea, 31, won the Premier League's Golden Glove last season with 17 clean sheets in 38 games. However, his campaign was plagued by several mistakes including in the FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

He is the club's longest-serving player and has made 545 appearances across competitions since arriving in 2011. He has won the club's Player of the Year award a joint-record four times with Cristiano Ronaldo.

