"All parties remain confident" - Fabrizio Romano provides update as Manchester United make new offer for Chelsea star Mason Mount

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United have submitted their third bid to secure the services of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

The Red Devils submitted an offer worth £50 million plus £5 million add-ons for the English midfielder. According to the Italian journalist, Manchester United's offer could be good enough to complete the deal on this occasion.

Mason Mount, 24, has spoken to the Blues and is clear that he wants the Old Trafford move. The Englishman is Erik Ten Hag's primary target this summer.

Mount came up the ranks through Chelsea's youth system and has been a part of the club since 2005. After spending a couple of loan spells away with Vitesse Arnhem and Derby County, he penned a five-year deal with Chelsea in 2019.

Mount was lacklustre, to say the least, for Chelsea last season. From his 35 appearances, he scored just three goals and provided four assists in all competitions. Overall, Mount has made 193 appearances for his boyhood club, finishing with 33 goals and 33 assists.

The Blues lost N'Golo Kante to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad while Mateo Kovacic is set to join Manchester City. With three of the club's most prominent midfielders moving out of Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are looking at a complete revamp in the middle of the park.

The Blues are eyeing one of Southampton's Romeo Lavia and Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo to accompany Enzo Fernandez (via Football.London).

Andre Onana's agent meets Manchester United

Onana in action during Champions League final

Sky Sport's Gianluca Di Marzio reported that Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana's agent is currently in Manchester, discussing a potential move to Old Trafford. Inter Milan are looking for an offer of £43 million and upwards for their goalkeeper.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are looking to replace their longtime servant, David De Gea. He won the Golden Glove after keeping 17 clean sheets in the Premier League last season. But the Spaniard made unexpected errors and looked shaky while playing out of the back.

On the other hand, Onana has been impressive for the Nerazzurri. He helped his team finish third in Italy's top flight and runner-up in the UEFA Champions League last season. The former Ajax player finished with 19 clean sheets from his 41 appearances in all competitions.

