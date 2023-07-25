“I’m looking forward to seeing you in LA” – Barcelona’s Pedri sends message to Arsenal superstar ahead of pre-season friendly 

Barcelona and Arsenal will face off against one another in a friendly clash on Wednesday (July 26). In a video released by the Catalan club on social media, several young talents from both camps are found chatting with each other.

The video features Pedri, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Alejandro Balde. Addressing Arsenal's England international, who asks him how he is. Pedri replies:

"All good here, my friend. I’m looking forward to seeing you in LA."

The Gunners suffered a setback in their pre-season preparations after they were dealt a 2-0 defeat by Manchester United a few days ago. The loss came after the north London outfit resoundingly dispatched the MLS all-stars 5-0.

Arsenal will play Barcelona in their final clash during the tour of the USA. The Premier League side will return to the Emirates to take on Monaco before facing Manchester City for the Community Shield on August 06.

The La Liga outfit, on the other hand, will take on arch-rivals Real Madrid after their clash against the Gunners. The majority of the squad suffered from viral gastroenteritis, which led to the cancellation of the friendly match against Juventus.

However, the Premier League club believes that the match will go ahead (via Football London). The news coming out of the Barcelona camp also suggests that players are doing well.

Balde provides update ahead of Barcelona Arsenal pre-season friendly

Balde in action

Alejandro Balde has provided an update concerning the situation in the Barcelona camp. The club are scheduled to take on Premier League side Arsenal at the Sofi Stadium on July 26.

The squad members of the Catalan club were infected with viral gastroenteritis that led to the cancellation of the clash against Juventus. However, the left-back claims the players are recovering well. He said (via Barcelona):

"I was one of the ones affected by the virus, but the most important thing is that we are all well now. The team is in good shape, although it's a shame for the fans who couldn't attend the match."

"It will be a Champions League-type match, and it will help us gauge ourselves."

Balde also provided an update on his contractual situation. His current deal is set to expire in 2024. The 19-year-old admitted that his representatives are in conversation with the club, and the parties are close to reaching an agreement.