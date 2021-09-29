"I'm in love with him; he is exceptional" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola raves about PSG star after UEFA Champions League clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has showered praise on PSG midfielder Marco Verratti for his incredible performance in the sides' Champions League clash yesterday (September 28).

"I'm in love with him. He is exceptional," the tactician said of Verratti following Manchester City's 2-0 loss in Paris. "Even under pressure, he manages to find those passes that allow the midfield to be free," he added.

Pep Guardiola was also in awe of PSG's star-studded attack consisting of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. He admitted it was difficult to control the trio.

"They can take the space. They are exceptional players, like Messi-Suarez-Neymar at Barca. Not many teams can have these players. PSG has them. We can't control them. I know two solutions: defend and pray or take the ball and create with it."

Guardiola went on to add:

"It's hard to control Messi for 90 minutes. It was hard to stop him and we had to minimize the opportunities for him to touch the ball. Tonight we did what we know how to do, good or bad, but we are what we are. Tonight there was also Verratti who was extraordinary and managed to find connections with Neymar."

Following their last 1-1 draw against Club Brugge, PSG hosted Manchester City in their second Champions League game of the season.The French giants put up a good showing in an intense encounter and earned a 2-0 victory.

Idrissa Gueye put Mauricio Pochettino's men ahead with a brilliant effort in the eighth minute. Lionel Messi then stepped up to bag his first goal in a PSG shirt midway through the second half. Messi sent a rocket shot into the back of the net after exchanging passes with Kylian Mbappe.

Lionel Messi opened his PSG account with a good strike in the 74th minute against Manchester City.

What next for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City?

Following the 2-0 loss to PSG, Manchester City now find themselves in third position in Group A. Pep Guardiola's men will get the chance to improve their ranking when they take on Club Brugge in their next Champions League fixture on October 19.

Before that, they will return to Premier League action with a vital clash against Liverpool this weekend. The Cityzens currently occupy second position in the league table, having picked up 13 points from six games so far.

