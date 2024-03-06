"I'm loving it" - Chelsea star sheds light on life under Pochettino and how he tries 'to get the best' out of his players

Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer has insisted that he's loving life under Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer has been a massive hit since joining the west Londoners from Manchester City last summer in a £42.5 million deal. He's perhaps been their best signing under Pochettino, posting 12 goals and 10 assists in 32 games across competitions.

The 21-year-old credited Pochettino with much of his success since joining Chelsea. He claimed that the Argentine coach gives him the freedom to express himself (via the club's official website):

"He’s given me the freedom to play my stuff and I like it when he frees you because I feel I can express myself on the pitch more."

Pochettino has come under fire amid a poor season for the club as a collective. They sit 11th in the league, 19 points off the top four, and suffered a 1-0 loss (a.e.t) to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final last month.

However, Palmer insists that Pochettino is getting the best out of him. He talked up his boss' man management:

"I’m loving it. Every day he’s talking to you about different things, not just football things but just life generally as well. He’s great at making you feel good and he’s always trying to get the best out of you."

Pochettino was tasked with reigniting a stagnating west London side that finished 12th last season. He's somewhat been unable to change results on the pitch but he appears to still have the backing of his players.

Stephen Warnock tells Chelsea not to bring Jose Mourinho back to replace Mauricio Pochettino

Jose Mourinho has been linked with a return to Chelsea.

Speculation is growing over Pochettino's future despite Palmer suggesting he's a popular figure in the dressing room. Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Brentford last weekend was frustrating as they looked to have turned a corner with a 3-2 win against Leeds United in the FA Cup.

Pochettino has overseen 18 wins and 12 defeats in 37 games in charge. The jury is out on whether he's the right man to help take this young Blues side into a new era under the new regime.

One name that has been touted as a potential replacement is Jose Mourinho who is adored by the Stamford Bridge faithful. The Portuguese tactician is available after he was sacked by AS Roma earlier this season.

However, Sky Sports pundit Stephen Warnock has explained why Chelsea shouldn't turn to Mourinho. The former Liverpool defender said (via TBR Football):

"You have to move on from it. I think to go back for a third spell would be incredible for him from a nostalgic point of view, but I don’t think it’s the right fit. That period of history for Chelsea is gone, and you have to look forward."

Mourinho is one of, if not, the most successful manager in the west Londoners' history. He held two spells with the club, guiding them to three Premier League titles and five other major trophies.