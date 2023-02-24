"I'm not here to make the players happy" – Carlo Ancelotti shrugs off claims of Real Madrid star's unhappiness ahead of Madrid derby

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his honest opinion on Nacho Fernandez's current situation ahead of their Madrid derby on Saturday, February 25.

Fernandez, 33, has been a vital squad member for his boyhood club since making his senior-team debut in 2011. He has helped the La Liga giants lift 22 trophies, including five UEFA Champions League crowns.

A right-footed versatile defender blessed with tackling and endurance, the 22-cap Spain international has dropped down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu this season. He has started just seven La Liga matches this season, with six of them coming in the past four weeks.

At the pre-match press conference, Ancelotti avoided a query regarding Fernandez's current situation at Real Madrid. He replied to reporters:

"Nacho unhappy with his situation? I understand him but I'm not here to make the players happy. I'm here to make Real Madrid win. I'm sorry to say this, but my main focus is to make the club satisfied."

When asked whether Fernandez would be involved in Los Blancos' upcoming La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid, Ancelotti responded:

"Nacho will start at left-back tomorrow."

With him in the final four months of his contract, Fernandez has been linked with a move to AC Milan and Wolverhampton Wanderers. But his personal preference is to seal a move to a Major League Soccer (MLS) side so that he never has to face Real Madrid, as per Relevo.

Overall, Fernandez has scored 15 goals and laid out nine assists in 300 matches across all competitions for the defending La Liga champions.

Real Madrid eye move for 2022 FIFA World Cup winner ahead of next season: Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid have identified 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Cristian Romero as a target for the upcoming summer transfer window. Although RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol is considered their top defensive target, Carlo Ancelotti is also fond of the Tottenham Hotspur defender.

Romero, 24, has established himself as a regular starter for Antonio Conte's outfit since arriving on loan from Atalanta in 2021. After a stellar debut campaign, Spurs secured the Argentine centre-back's services on a permanent deal for a fee in the region of £42 million last summer.

A right-footed defender blessed with tackling and passing, Romero has become a central cog in Conte's preferred three-man defense of late. He has scored once in 50 matches across all competitions for Spurs.

Romero, who has a contract until June 2027 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, is currently valued at €60 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Poll : 0 votes