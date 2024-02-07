 "I'm passionate about the team" - Belle Silva apologizes for her social media outburst after Chelsea's defeat to Wolves

Thiago Silva's wife Belle has apologized for her social media rant following Chelsea's 4-2 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (February 4).

Belle Silva took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a mysterious comment while the Blues suffered defeat at Stamford Bridge. She stated:

"It’s time to change. If you wait any longer it will be too late."

This had fans guessing what she meant with many concluding she was urging the club to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine coach has come under pressure amid his side's struggles this season.

However, Belle Silva has since apologized but insisted she only wants the best for the west Londoners. She wrote on her X account:

"I'm sorry that my personal outburst as a passionate Chelsea fan has caused such an impact. I'm passionate about the team, I thrive on victories and I'm saddened by defeats. We all want the same thing, a winning team, come on Chelsea!"

The Blues' loss to Wolves left them sitting precariously in 11th place in the league. Pochettino has overseen nine wins and 10 defeats in 23 league games and his men are 15 points off the top four.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has spoken to Thiago Silva regarding his wife's comment

Thiago Silva met with Mauricio Pochettino after his wife's post.

Pochettino made it clear that he holds an excellent relationship with Thiago Silva in the aftermath of Belle's tweet. He said that the Brazilian came and saw him but their conversation will be kept private (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"Thiago Silva came today to talk to me, but it’s private conversation and that's it. My relationship with him is very good. I think it's excellent."

Thiago Silva was on the scoresheet in Chelsea's defeat to Gary O'Neil's side. He scored his side's consolation goal late on after goals from Matheus Cunha (3) and Axel Disasi's own goal put a major dent in Pochettino's side's European qualification hopes. Cole Palmer had netted the opener but the Blues collapsed as they have done regularly this season.

This is likely to be the 39-year-old's final season at Stamford Bridge as his contract expires at the end of the season. Reports claim that the Premier League giants have opted not to offer him an extension.

Thiago Silva has been with the west Londoners since August 2020 after leaving Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. He's made 144 appearances, helping his side win the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.