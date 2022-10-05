“I’m pissed off and outraged by the situation” - Xavi explodes at referee after Barcelona’s 1-0 loss to Inter Milan

Barcelona boss Xavi has labeled the referee's decision to deny the Catalans a penalty in their UEFA Champions League defeat to Inter Milan as an 'injustice'.

Barcelona played their third Champions League group stage game of the season against Inter on Tuesday (October 4). However, the match did not go according to plan for them as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the San Siro.

Hakan Calhanoglu's first-half goal proved to be the winner for Simone Inzaghi's side. Pedri notably had a goal ruled out after the referee concurred that Ansu Fati had touched the ball with his hand before the midfielder scored.

The Blaugrana also believed they should have had a penalty in the dying minutes of the game after Denzel Dumfries allegedly handled the ball in his box. However, the VAR deemed that there was no conclusive evidence of a handball, leaving Xavi infuriated.

Samuel Marsden @samuelmarsden Dreadful application of VAR all night at San Siro. Going to check screen for an offside in first half? Taking away Pedri's goal for Ansu handball (checking screen), then not giving pen for Dumfries handball (with no screen check). Need @DaleJohnsonESPN to clear up... Dreadful application of VAR all night at San Siro. Going to check screen for an offside in first half? Taking away Pedri's goal for Ansu handball (checking screen), then not giving pen for Dumfries handball (with no screen check). Need @DaleJohnsonESPN to clear up...

Xavi did not hold himself back as he exploded at the match officials after the game. The Spaniard claimed that Barcelona were hard done by the referee, who he feels should give explanations for the decisions he make. He was quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo:

“I am pissed off and outraged by the situation we have had to live. There is no other word than outrage. It is an injustice. I already said yesterday that the referees must explain themselves. We do not understand anything".

"The referee has to speak as a very important figure in this sport. He would humanize him much more. I must not speak for a decision I have not made. For me the hand is very clear. The referee should give explanations".

"His decisions have been decisive. He was talking about a previous play and I was talking about the last one. That's why I see it as more unfair. We were better at the end but it wasn't enough".

Barcelona face risk of bowing out of the Champions League

Barcelona now find themselves sitting third in their Champions League group after losing to Inter. They have just three points to their name, having won only one of their three games so far.

With just three more games left to be played in the group stage, Xavi's side face the risk of bowing out of the competition. It remains to be seen if they can turn things around in their upcoming Champions League matches.

The Blaugrana are scheduled to host Inter at Camp Nou next Wednesday (October 12). However, they will now turn their focus towards their forthcoming La Liga clash against Celta Vigo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far