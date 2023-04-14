“I’m proud of what I did” - Carlo Ancelotti drops big update on whether he will continue as Real Madrid coach

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has spoken amid speculation regarding the Italian's future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The iconic manager is having his second stint as Los Blancos boss and enjoyed a phenomenal first season last time out.

Real Madrid won both La Liga and the Champions League under his tutelage and also won the Supercopa de España, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

However, the Spanish capital club look resigned to missing out on the La Liga title this time around, with their arch rivals Barcelona enjoying a 13-point lead at the top.

Los Blancos, however, could retain their European crown as they have already set one foot in the Champions League semi-finals with a 2-0 win against Chelsea in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

While discussing his future, Ancelotti has revealed that he believes that he will be in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



“I think that Florentino Pérez wants me to stay and continue here, he has always been kind with me. I’m proud of what I did and I’m doing here”. Ancelotti: “I’m sure I will be here as Real Madrid coach next season, we’ll respect the contract”.“I think that Florentino Pérez wants me to stay and continue here, he has always been kind with me. I’m proud of what I did and I’m doing here”. Ancelotti: “I’m sure I will be here as Real Madrid coach next season, we’ll respect the contract”. 🚨⚪️ #RealMadrid“I think that Florentino Pérez wants me to stay and continue here, he has always been kind with me. I’m proud of what I did and I’m doing here”. https://t.co/GOp4pBHcd4

The Italian has claimed that he is proud of what he has achieved at the club and believes Florentino Pérez wants him to continue. Ancelotti said (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano):

“I’m sure I will be here as Real Madrid coach next season, we’ll respect the contract.

"I think that Florentino Pérez wants me to stay and continue here, he has always been kind with me. I’m proud of what I did and I’m doing here.”

Ancelotti was widely linked with the Brazil job after the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Tite quit after Selecao's exit.

Managers like Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane have been strongly linked with the Real Madrid job.

Real Madrid could sign Chelsea superstar for just €50 million as they prepare fresh bid

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a move for Chelsea right-back Reece James if financial issues force the Blues to sell players this summer.

Chelsea have spent heavily under their new ownership but results have not gone their way as they look set to miss out on European football next season.

Madrid Universal @MadridUniversal



— @marca Real Madrid have Reece James on their radar and the player also likes the club. Chelsea need to sell players to balance their books, hence he could leave for €50M. Real Madrid have Reece James on their radar and the player also likes the club. Chelsea need to sell players to balance their books, hence he could leave for €50M. — @marca https://t.co/6wd3fEs6ti

The Blues are now looking to offload several players to reduce the size of their squad and also balance their books.

As reported by Spanish outlet Marca, Los Blancos could make a move for Reece James as they look to reinforce the right-back position at the end of the 2022-23 season.

James is contracted to the English capital club until 2028 and could cost around the Spanish giants around €50 million.

Poll : 0 votes