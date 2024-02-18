"I'm very proud" - Robert Lewandowski reacts as he reaches Barcelona milestone following 2-1 win over Celta Vigo

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has reacted after scoring his 50th goal for the reigning La Liga champions.

Having arrived at the Camp Nou in the summer of 2022, the former Bayern Munich man reached the milestone in the 2-1 La Liga win at Celta Vigo on Saturday (February 17).

The 35-year-old opened the scoring in the 45th minute as the visitors led 1-0 at the break. Although Celta equalised through Iago Aspas two minutes after the break, Xavi's side had the last laugh, scoring the winner from the spot in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

That moved him to 50 goals for the Blaugrana - to go with 14 assists - in 79 games across competitions. On reaching the milestone, the 2021 Ballon d'Or runner-up said (as per the club's website):

"That is like huge I ever felt because scoring everything for this kind of club, Barcelona. I'm very proud and very happy. And I hope so that this number is going to grow very fast and even more."

Lewandowski is the third quickest player to reach the landmark for the Blaugrana in terms of goals this century. Samuel Eto'o and Luis Suarez needed only 68 games to score their 50th goal.

Nevertheless, the Pole is way faster than two other club legends: Ronaldinho needed 108 games to reach the landrmark while all-time record goalscorer Lionel Messi needed 117 matches.

How has Robert Lewandowski fared for Barcelona this season?

Robert Lewandowski

With his 50th goal for the Blaugrana, Robert Lewandowski has already surpassed David Villa (48) and Thierry Henry (49) who played 120 and 121 games respectively.

The Pole had a superb debut season at the Camp Nou in 2022-23, bagging 33 goals and eight assists in 46 games across competitions. That includes 23 goals and seven assists in 34 games as Barca won their first La Liga title in four years.

Lewandowski has had a much quieter campaign this term, though, netting 17 times and assisting six in 33 games across competitions.

That includes 12 goals and five assists in 23 games in the league, where Barca trail leaders Real Madrid (61) by seven points after 25 games, having played a game more.