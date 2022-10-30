“I’m a PSG fan from now”, “Is Xavi mad or something?” – Barcelona fans can’t believe Xavi’s decision to name one player in line-up for Valencia clash

Barcelona fans were disgusted with Xavi Hernandez's decision to start Sergio Busquets for his team's La Liga clash against Valencia on October 30.

The Catalans enter the contest on the back of a devastating 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions league. Xavi's side have been eliminated from the competition and will now have to go through a play-off for the Europa League.

However, they have gotten off to a good start in La Liga and are currently second in the league table with 28 points on the board from 11 games.

Valencia, meanwhile, are 10th with 15 points from 11 games. The clash is crucial for the Blaugrana as with a win they can temporarily level Real Madrid on points.

Fans, however, were not pleased with Xavi putting Busquets in midfield for the game. The 34-year-old is yet to win them over with his performances this season.

However, the Spanish manager has relied on his former midfield partner. The veteran has played 13 games this season, without registering a goal or assist to his name. While the fans liked the rest of the lineup, they were thoroughly displeased with Busquets' inclusion.

Here are some of the best reactions from Barcelona fans after Busquets was named in their team's starting XI:

Xavi says he has trust of Barcelona president

Barcelona manager Xavi

While Xavi's team have been at the upper echelon of the La Liga table, their performances in the Champions League have been discouraging.

The recent exit from the tournament fielded speculation about Xavi's position as the coach. However, the former player reiterated that he still has the trust of the Barcelona board, saying (via GOAL):

"We will not stop working and I notice total confidence in the project. It is not what we expected. We have very high expectations and we have lost the Champions League. We are not in a good situation, we have to put up with the criticism and continue working. Patience and calm. I have the trust of the president, the board, Mateu and Jordi. I have no choice but to continue working".

When asked whether he would look to reinforce the squad in January, Xavi said:

"It is still very early. It is true that the football management is working, but there is still a long way to go."

Barcelona spent over £150 million in the summer to sign the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde, among others.

