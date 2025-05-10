“I’m really happy that he plays in our team” - Noni Madueke names ‘special’ Chelsea star he enjoys playing with

Noni Madueke has heaped praise on Cole Palmer and admitted that he is thankful that they are together at Chelsea. He revealed that the Englishman was not stressed about the goal drought and knew he was bound to score.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Madueke stated that Palmer is a special talent and added that the Chelsea star was not unmoved by the goal against Liverpool. He added that it is clear for everyone to see at the club that the former Manchester City star is going to deliver on the pitch and said via the ChelseaChronicle:

“I wouldn’t say he was relieved. He hasn’t been stressing about it that much. If you look at his games, he’s been playing very well. He’s always going to score goals he’s a goalscorer. It was great for him to get that first one after a while. He’s obviously special. It’s obvious. It’s clear for all to see. I’m really happy that he plays in our team.”

Michael Owen also waxed lyrical about Palmer and said on Premier League productions:

“Cole Palmer was very good today, he deserved to be on the winning side. Chelsea deserved to win but Liverpool put up a performance, you can see they’re champions through their attitude today.”

“I can guarantee he doesn’t feel the pressure. If I go out onto the pitch and feel my team-mates are thinking we need you today, I feel as if I’m going onto the pitch as though I can’t fail. It’s a responsibility. It’s great to feel like you’re needed.”

Cole Palmer had not scored for Chelsea since mid-January when he found the back of the net in the 2-2 draw against Bournemouth. He scored from the spot on Sunday (May 4) to seal a 3-1 win for the Blues against champions Liverpool.

Cole Palmer on Chelsea's win over Liverpool and his goal drought

Cole Palmer spoke on Sky Sports after the match and claimed that it was a great win over the champions. He added that his goal drought was not a big deal for him and the club and said via GOAL:

"We played very well as a team. They're champions for a reason, but we showed desire. I just felt normal. Sh*t happens... sorry for my language. Obviously it happens, I went three months without scoring, but it just gives me more fight and motivation to do more for myself and for the team."

Chelsea are 5th in the Premier League, level on points with 4th-placed Newcastle United. They are just a point behind 3rd-placed Manchester City and four behind Arsenal, who are 2nd.

