"I’m really looking forward to the game" - Liverpool star hints at getting start against Luton Town amid injury worries at Anfield

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is fancying his chances of starting against Luton Town in a Premier League clash at Anfield on Wednesday (February 21).

The Reds are facing an injury crisis, with Rousing the Kop reporting that as many as nine players could be unavailable for the Luton clash and the EFL Cup final with Chelsea on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side are leading the Premier League after 25 games, a point ahead of Manchester City, who are looking to win an unprecedented four-peat. With Curtis Jones injured, Gravenberch is likely to start against Luton. The 21-year-old said (as per Rousing the Kop):

“I’m feeling good. If I am honest, I’m really looking forward to the game on Wednesday, especially after the game on Saturday. I’m really looking forward to it.

"You see it now, unfortunately Curtis is now injured and hopefully he will be back as soon as possible. But, now, for me, I have the chance again to show myself and to show my qualities."

Gravenberch has been a key player for Klopp's quadruple-chasing side this season, contributing three goals and as many assists in 30 games across competitions. However, none of those goal contributions have come in 18 league outings.

Bayern Munich join Liverpool as Xabi Alonso managerial chase intensifies

Liverpool FC

Liverpool are set to part ways with their long-serving boss Jurgen Klopp, who's set to leave at the end of the season.

Among the many names linked with the Anfield job is former player Xabi Alonso, the manager of Bayer Leverkusen, who are eight points clear of serial winners Bayern Munich after 22 games.

Under current boss Thomas Tuchel, Bayern have slumped to three straight losses across competitions: a 1-0 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg defeat at Lazio sandwiched between Bundesliga losses (3-0 at Leverkusen and 3-2 at VfL Bochum).

Having announced the departure of their boss at the end of the season, Bayern have joined the fray to lure Alonso to the Allianz Arena (as per the Guardian). The Spaniard has emerged as a hot target, thanks to his impressive work at the Bay Arena.