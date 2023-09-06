"I'm really worried" - Ian Wright claims Liverpool are yet to address a major weakness despite 3-0 win over Aston Villa

Arsenal legend and prominent pundit Ian Wright has expressed concern over Liverpool's current options in central defense.

The Reds have only four senior centre-backs in their squad in the form of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez. Konate has missed their last two Premier League matches with a muscle injury, while Van Dijk was suspended for their most recent game against Aston Villa.

Gomez and Matip started the contest against Villa, which Jurgen Klopp's men comfortably won 3-0. While the duo kept a clean sheet, Unai Emery's men got at them on more than one occasion, targeting the space they left behind due to their high defensive line.

This was an issue last season as well, even with Van Dijk and Konate in the starting XI.

Wright feels the Reds' centre-backs could struggle against opponents that take a similar approach to what Villa did. He said on the "Wrighty's House" podcast (as quoted by TBR Football):

“I’m really worried for Liverpool’s central defensive pairing if that’s what’s going to happen.

“I’m watching this game and I’m looking at Liverpool at the back and you can get to them. You could see that, there was a couple of opportunities with Joe Gomez and [Joel] Matip.”

Gomez, to his credit, has impressed for Liverpool this season after receiving plenty of criticism over the past two campaigns.

The Englishman put in a matured display after Van Dijk was sent off against Newcastle United, ensuring his side didn't concede again as they won 2-1. He recorded a clearance, a tackle, two interceptions and five successful duels against Aston Villa, but also made an error that led to a shot.

Matip has also been slammed by pundits and fans in recent seasons due to his injury issues and reduced mobility. However, he too has done well so far this term. The Cameroonian made a tackle, an interception and two clearances, won three of his four duels, and even laid out a key pass against Villa.

Virgil van Dijk will be back for in-form Liverpool after the international break

Liverpool entered the ongoing international break as one of only five teams still unbeaten in the Premier League after four matches.

They are third in the table three wins and a draw so far, with Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Arsenal also boasting the same record. Manchester City are atop the standings with four victories.

The Reds will have Virgil van Dijk back from suspension once club football resumes. Jurgen Klopp will also hope Ibrahima Konate, who has repeatedly struggled with injuries since moving to Merseyside in 2021, returns to full fitness.

However, the promising displays of Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and youngster Jarell Quansah means he has viable options regardless.

Liverpool will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League fixture at Anfield on September 16 in their first match after the break.