"I'm rooting for Inter to win coz WTF is this?" "Xavi is actually brainless" - Barcelona fans throw in the towel as new signing starts UCL clash against Bayern Munich

Barcelona fans are already devastated by the side's likely relegation to the Europa League, and Xavi Hernandez's decision to start Marcos Alonso against Bayern Munich has compounded their misery.

The Blaugrana host Bayern at the Nou Camp on 26 October and were banking on Viktoria Plzen pulling off a miracle against Inter Milan in Group C's early kick-off.

At half-time, the game stands at Inter 2-0 Plzen, and if the Serie A side see out the win, they will relegate Barcelona to the Europa League.

It has been a miserable Champions League campaign for Barca. Alongside this, Xavi's decision-making has irked fans.

In the clash with the Bavarians, he has chosen Alonso at centre-back. The Spaniard has made seven appearances in all competitions this season.

The former Chelsea man is a left-back by trade but comes into Barca's defense alongside Jules Kounde.

Marc andre-ter Stegen starts in goal with Hector Bellerin at right-back and Alex Balde on the left hand side of the defense.

Meanwhile, Sergio Busquets, Franck Kessie and Frenkie de Jong have been chosen in midfield.

Robert Lewandowski lines up in attack alongside Pedri and Ousmane Dembele.

Barca are heading out of the Champions League despite their game against Bayern having not even started.

Fans are moaning not only over their exit at the group stages for a second year in a row but also Alonso's inclusion at centre-back.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to Xavi's decision over the Spaniard:

Barcelona's exit from the Champions League is catastrophic financially

Barca spent big in the summer

Barcelona are on course to exit the Champions League and head to the Europa League for the second consecutive season, which could cost the club around £22 million.

This would be hugely impactful on Blaugrana's finances given that they activated four economic levers over the summer.

This was to help fund the purchase of players such as Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich for €45 million and Raphinha from Leeds United for €49 million.

Spanish football expert Phil Kitromilides explained to talkSPORT in detail the impact of missing out on the knockout stages of the Champions League means:

“This is a really big deal for Barcelona economically, not getting out of the group stages. They budgeted to reach at least the quarter finals of the Champions League, so if they don’t do that it means they will have at least around €20m-€25m [£17.5-£22m] less than they thought they were going to bring in."

Kitromilides went on to discuss how the commercial side of the club will also be affected:

“It also affects sponsorship, which is really the cornerstone of president Joan Laporta’s idea around this Barcelona team – build a good team and get them successful on the pitch and then we can get them successful off the pitch by selling sponsorship, selling shirts, getting people into the stadium and bringing in revenue."

