Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has said that he is not thinking much about signing new players before the end of the winter transfer window, saying there's 'no news' about who his new signings could be.

Speaking ahead of Barcelona's Copa del Rey quarter-final clash against Real Sociedad, Xavi stated:

"I expect little movement. I've said that from day one. Especially in terms of new signings, I'm calm. I'm not ruling anything out, but for the moment, there is no news."

The statement from Xavi surprised many fans and analysts who expected the club to make big moves in the transfer market to bring in key reinforcements. However, Xavi's words suggest that the club is content with its current squad and is not looking to make any significant changes before the end of the month.

Despite this, Barcelona are currently sitting at the top of the La Liga table, with their performances getting better with each game under Xavi's tactics with the young team at Camp Nou. The team has been playing with renewed energy and intensity and has secured impressive results in recent matches, winning 10 of their last 11 games across competitions.

Xavi's statement indicates that the club is taking a more measured approach to transfer activity. Rather than making big moves for the sake of it, the club is looking to make strategic additions that will complement the existing squad and help them to continue their upward trajectory.

The Spanish giants have been reeling under immense economic pressure. Hence, Xavi is taking a cautious path and not being reckless with spending.

Xavi's statement also suggests that the club is taking a longer-term approach to building the team. The club is focused on developing a strong and cohesive squad that can compete at the highest level for years.

Barcelona makes surprise move for Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, contacting agent Jorge Mendes for a potential free transfer

In a surprise move, FC Barcelona have officially contacted Jorge Mendes, the agent of Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, to inquire about the possibility of signing the player on a free transfer this summer, as per Diario Sport.

Asensio's contract with Real Madrid is set to expire in June, and with his future at the club uncertain, Barcelona has reportedly begun to explore the possibility of bringing him to Camp Nou.

This would be a significant move, as it is rare for a player to move between the two rival teams. However, it remains to be seen if the Spanish international will join his current club's arch-rivals after fiercely contesting against them during the high-octane El Clasico fixtures.

