“I’m sad for the team and for me” – Manchester City star breaks silence on Joao Cancelo departure after bust-up with Guardiola

Bernardo Silva has admitted that he is sad to see Joao Cancelo leave Manchester City for Bayern Munich, despite it being a loan deal. The Portuguese star added that he was happy for the defender as it was his own decision.

Cancelo completed a surprise six-month loan move to Bayern Munich in January after a reported fall-out with Pep Guardiola. The German side also have the option to sign him permanently for €70 million in the summer.

Speaking to ELEVEN Portugal, Silva claimed that Manchester City will miss Cancelo but he was happy for his teammate. He said:

"I'm happy for him because it was the path that Joao chose to follow happily in his life. [But I'm] Sad for the team and for me that I won't be able to count on him every day. He knows he's a person I really like, but he made the best decision for him and I'm happy for him."

Will Joao Cancelo return to Manchester City?

Pep Guardiola has refused to answer questions on the future of Joao Cancelo at Manchester City. He claimed that the window was shut and that they are now focused on the players at the club.

He told the media last week:

"Now, he's there. We [will] see what happens at the end of the season. At the end of the season, we talk many, many things about many, many players."

Guardiola refused to confirm reports of the fall-out and added:

"Now, I say that about Joao, it looks like this and everyone says... At the end of the season, every season happens the same, we're going to talk with many players, [it has] happened since I arrived. Maybe, next season we could continue with absolutely all the players. [There] Could be new ones. I don't know. Ask me about Joao, about myself, nobody knows what is going to happen. Now the transfer window is closed, over. Focus on four months, a little bit more, left. After we will see what happens. I don't know what happens with any single player."

Cancelo was reportedly not happy with the minutes he was getting and that led to a fall-out with the Manchester City manager.

