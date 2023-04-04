"I'm sat there on the ground and it's all there' - England legend Gary Lineker opens up on the time he shat himself on the pitch 

England legend Gary Lineker recently opened up about the time he shat himself on the pitch. The infamous incident took place during the Three Lions' 1990 FIFA World Cup clash against Ireland.

Despite feeling unwell the night before, Lineker started the match for Bobby Robson's team and even got on the scoresheet after only nine minutes.

The striker, however, found himself in a mess in the second half. Recalling the incident during a recent episode of the Match of the Day, Gary Lineker said (via The Sun):

"I'd not been very well the night before. But I didn't tell anyone because I wanted to play. Fifteen minutes in the second half I start cramping and I think "oh christ I'm in a s*** load of pain here."

Lineker further added about the incident:

"The ball goes out on their left hand side and I kind of did a lunge at it and as I did that I kind of relaxed. And it's just gone boof and I've gone "Oh my God". And I'm sat there on the ground and it's all there."

Lineker further explained:

"You can see me look up and Gary Stevens comes over and I remember him going 'Links what's wrong'. And I went 'I've s*** myself'. I felt like crying. Thank God we had the dark blue shorts on and not the white ones."

The former England striker claimed that while he felt ashamed at that time, he is now able to see the funny side of it. Lineker said:

"It was horrible at the time but it's obviously funny now."

England captain Harry Kane's future is up in the air

Harry Kane, England and Tottenham Hotspur's all-time leading goalscorer, is yet to win a trophy in his senior professional career.

Considering Kane's accolades in the game, the statistics are quite surprising. The Englishman's current deal with Spurs will run out at the end of the 2023-24 season.

There have been reports that Kane might consider a move away from Spurs and join another club to win trophies.

European giants like Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich have been linked with the superstar. At 29, Kane is still in his prime and there's no denying the fact that he is one of the best strikers in the world.

