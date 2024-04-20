"I'm not saying I don't value myself" - When Chelsea star commented comparison with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling's comments on being compared to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have resurfaced. The England international enjoyed one of the best seasons of his entire career in 2019-20 when he was on the books of Manchester City which saw him being compared to the two greats of football.

During that season, the fleet-footed winger scored 31 goals and provided five assists in 52 appearances across competitions for Pep Guardiola's side. However despite his impressive output, Sterling refused to be named in the same bracket with Messi and Ronaldo.

The now-Chelsea star insisted that scoring 50 or 60 goals every year for a decade-and-a-half is remarkable, a feat only Messi and Ronaldo have achieved in the modern era. Raheem Sterling claimed that he should be named in the same bracket as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo if he could score those many goals for that long.

Sterling said in 2019, as quoted by Bleacher Report:

"Messi's one of a kind. Bro, if I'm scoring 50 or 60 goals a year for the next 15 years, then you can talk to me about that—right now, don't talk to me about Ronaldo or Messi. I don't want to hear that connection. I'm not saying I don't value myself, but those are two guys who have been doing it for 15 years. That's not heard of: 40, 50, 60 goals for 15 years."

"There's a long process to go for that. But I'm developing and I want to get my numbers better every single year. If I'm doing that in 10 or 15 years' time, then OK, maybe. But it's early days," he added.

Sterling was one of the key players for Manchester City during his seven-year stint at the Etihad where he won 11 trophies, including four Premier League titles.

He moved to Chelsea in a deal worth £47.5 million in 2022 but has not particularly enjoyed his time at Stamford Bridge. The former Liverpool star has scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists in 76 appearances for the Blues so far.

Chelsea keen on a move for former academy graduate: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly keen on bringing Jamal Musiala back to the club in the summer but face competition from a host of clubs across Europe. Musiala is one of the many youngsters that got away from the London giants and made the Blues regret their decision but they are looking to make it right.

Musiala joined Bayern Munich from Chelsea in 2019 on a free transfer landing the Blues a major blow. He has since established himself as one of the best young players in Europe and has become a key player for both Bayern and Germany.

Manchester City are thought to be also keen on the technically gifted and versatile attacking midfielder as his future at the Allianz Arena seems to be up in the air.

Musiala has made 161 appearances for Bayern to date, scoring 43 goals and providing 30 assists.

