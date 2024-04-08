"I’m sick of saying it, Old Trafford is never easy" - Jamie Carragher admits he was disappointed after Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Manchester United

On Sunday, April 7, Liverpool faced Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League. The Northwest Derby ended in a disappointing 2-2 draw for the Reds, as they missed a great opportunity to return to the top of the table.

Following the match, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher took to social media to share his opinion about the club's performance. He expressed disappointment at the draw considering how 'dominant' the Reds were throughout. Carragher wrote:

"Disappointing for Liverpool today because we were so dominant, but again, & I’m sick of saying it, Old Trafford is never easy for Liverpool!! But it’s now out the way & the Reds are joint top with 7 to go. Lot of points to play for."

League leaders Arsenal will play Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, April 9 while third-placed Manchester City will take on Real Madrid on the same day. The Liverpudlian continues to be hopeful about the Reds' chances of winning the Permier League this season. Carragher wrote:

"The CL is much more demanding than the EL so that gives us an advantage."

Jamie Carragher was a one-club man all through his career of 17 years. The English defender joined Liverpool in 1996 and continued till 2013 during which he won the FA Cup twice (2000–01 and 2005–06), and the 2004–05 UEFA Champions League, among other honors. He is the club's second-longest-ever serving player with 737 appearances across all competitions and holds the record for the most appearances (149) in European football for the Reds.

Liverpool have not beaten Manchester United in 2024

With the 2-2 draw against Manchester United on Sunday, Liverpool have not managed a win against their arch-rivals in 2024.

The two clubs also squared off in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on March 17. The thrilling encounter ended in a 4-3 win for United, with Amad Diallo netting the winner in the dying minutes of extra time.

The Reds will face Crystal Palace next in the Premier League on April 14. But before that, they will take on Atalanta BC in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League on April 11 at Anfield.

