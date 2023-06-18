"I'm still capable of being a professional player" - Eden Hazard makes claim about future after Real Madrid exit

Eden Hazard has claimed that he still has some steam left in his engine despite calling time on his Real Madrid career prematurely.

The Belgian winger agreed to terminate his contract with Los Blancos this summer 12 months before its expiration date. It means he will be available as a free agent this summer.

Hazard moved to Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 from Chelsea for a fee of just over £140 million with add-ons. He signed a five-year deal which saw him earn £400,000 a week at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Such numbers reflected Hazard's quality but also meant added pressure on the player's shoulders. His spell in Madrid was littered with constant injury issues, keeping him out of action for months at a time.

When Hazard was selected to play, his physical fitness was often questioned. He made just 16 league starts for Real Madrid in the last three seasons combined. His stocks have evidently declined during that time and it remains to be seen which club is willing to take a chance on him.

The 32-year-old has nevertheless sent a defiant message to his potential suitors. He told Belgian outlet RTBF, via El Chiringuito TV (h/t @MadridXtra):

"I assure you I'm still capable of being a professional player, my body holds up. I have rested for 3 years, I still have energy."

Hazard left Real Madrid on a sour note, admitting earlier this year that he wasn't on talking terms with Carlo Ancelotti — a claim backed by the Italian tactician himself.

Eden Hazard linked with Belgium return after Real Madrid exit - reports

A report by L'Equipe (h/t Metro) has claimed that Eden Hazard has three realistic options in front of him after leaving Real Madrid.

They claim that retirement could be the most likely option for the Belgian to take up. A return to Belgium has also been touted with a potential move to RWD Molenbeek, where his younger brother, Kylian, plays.

Molenbeek will play in the Belgian Pro League next season after promotion from the Challenger Pro League in the 2022-23 campaign. The former LOSC Lille Metropole winger could also reportedly agree to move to the USA if an offer arrives from an MLS side.

Speaking to the aforementioned RTBF source, Hazard claimed in the same interview (h/t Metro):

"Honestly, I don’t know yet [about his next move]. After three complicated years, I just want to spend time with my family, go on vacation, like everyone. We’ve read a lot of stuff in the last few days, and a lot of nonsense."

Hazard spent time at Stade Brainois and Tubize-Braine's academies before moving to Lille in 2005. He hasn't played for a Belgian club since.

