“I’m still optimistic” - Bayer Leverkusen director provides Xabi Alonso update amid Liverpool and Bayern Munich interest

Bayer Leverkusen director Simon Rolfes has stated that the Bundesliga club are calm about the reported interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich in Xabi Alonso. He believes that the Spaniard is comfortable at the club and can stay beyond the summer.

Speaking to Frankfurter Rundschau, Rolfes claimed that Xabi has not asked to leave just yet and even when he does, there is no guarantee that the exit will happen. He said:

“I'm still calm, optimistic. Xabi feels comfortable here, for sure. What if he asked to leave? There are many subjunctives in the world. Not all of them have to happen.”

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are in the market for a manager as their current coach is leaving. Jurgen Klopp has announced he is leaving as he is running out of energy, while the Bundesliga side have agreed to part ways as things have not gone as expected with the former Chelsea manager in control.

Liverpool warned over their move for Bayern Munich target Xabi Alonso

Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez and pundit Simon Jordan have warned the Reds over their move for Xabi Alonso. The Spaniard has questioned if the young manager is experienced enough to lead the English giants.

He told The Atheltic:

"When he took over last season, they needed to play a lot on the counter-attack. Now they have a team which is more of a protagonist, with a lot of pace, a lot of fast attacking. He is doing very good work. There is a lot of noise around Xabi Alonso at the moment, but there are lots of other good coaches not so much in the media spotlight. Teams winning games 4-3 rarely have consistency and win titles. Those winning lots of games 1-0 have to defend really, really well to win things."

Jordan was on talkSPORT and he claimed that Ange Postecoglou is the perfect replacement for Klopp. He said:

"If I were involved with Liverpool I think he (Ange Postecoglou) would be under consideration because he provides a lot of the things that Jurgen Klopp has been successful in providing – that includes galvanising the fanbase, the style of play. He's got the personality, the charisma, the relatability, the style of player; he's a winner – okay, it's in the Scottish league, but he's won, and Klopp won with Borussia Dortmund in Germany, so I think there's a lot of similarities."

Liverpool are also reportedly interested in Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto de Zerbi and Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim as they keep tabs on possible Jurgen Klopp replacements.