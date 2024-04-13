"I’m still not quite sure how" - Mark Lawrenson predicts winner of Bournemouth vs Manchester United

Reputed pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted a 2-1 win for Manchester United when they travel to the Vitality Stadium for a Premier League clash to take on Bournemouth on Saturday, April 13. Erik ten Hag's side will be high on confidence after securing a 2-2 draw against Liverpool last week despite being dominated by their arch-rivals.

Manchester United find themselves sixth in the table with 49 points from 31 games. Their hopes for a top-five finish look pretty much dead as they trail both Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa by 11 points.

Inconsistency has been synonymous with the Red Devils this season while the same can be said about Bournemouth too. The Cherries have played beautiful football under Andoni Iraola but have struggled for consistency, which was evident in their 2-1 loss against Luton Town last week.

One of the highest points of Bournemouth's season this time out was when they destroyed Manchester United at Old Trafford in December. The game finished 3-0 in the Cherries' favor but Mark Lawrenson has backed United to emerge victorious this time out.

The Liverpool legend told Paddy Power:

"Manchester United got a really good point against Liverpool last weekend but I’m still not quite sure how. Liverpool missed so many chances but I’ll give United the win here. Bournemouth lost to Luton last time which isn’t all that special so it’s United to win just about."

Lawrenson's prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester United

Manchester United have a solid record against Bournemouth, having won 14 out of the 21 games played between the two sides while losing just four times.

Pundit backs PL defender to replace Harry Maguire at Manchester United

Stan Collymore has backed Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite to replace Harry Maguire at Manchester United. The former Liverpool striker also tipped the 21-year-old to become a mainstay in the England setup by taking over from Maguire.

Collymore wrote in his column for Caught Offside:

"Heir apparent to Harry Maguire for club and country? Just be wary of the 'English' levy on his price and any potential suitor should get a very nice deal for a player who could be a mainstay for some years to come."

Branthwaite has been excellent for Everton this season as the Toffees are fighting to secure their Premier League status at the end of the season. The defender has featured 47 times for the Merseyside club to date while catching the eye at PSV Eindhoven on loan last season.

The youngster has emerged as a target for several European clubs. Manchester United are reportedly admirers of the 21-year-old but face competition from Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Poll : Will Erik ten Hag be sacked this summer? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion