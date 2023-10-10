"I’m still sticking with it" - Stuart Peace makes shock Premier League prediction, snubs Manchester City and Arsenal 

Former Newcastle United defender Stuart Pearce recently snubbed Manchester City and Arsenal, shockingly backing the Magpies to win the 2023-24 Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola's side have dominated England's top flight in recent years, clinching five titles in six seasons. Liverpool were the only other club to go head-to-head with City and succeed in securing a title during the 2019-20 season.

Arsenal also came close to winning last season. However, they narrowly came second after finishing with 84 points, while Manchester City accumulated 89. Many fans and pundits have tipped Arsenal and Liverpool to challenge the Cityzens, however, Pearce believes Newcastle can go all the way.

He told talkSPORT (via METRO):

"At the start of the season, I predicted Newcastle to win the league and I’m not going to back away from that. I’m still sticking with it. I don’t think Man City will win the league. Losing Kevin De Bruyne [to injury] for the length of time they did at the start of the season is one of the main reasons."

He added:

"Make no mistake, whoever finishes above them will win win the league, because they will still be in the top two. I just think this year, after what they achieved last year, that they will drop a little bit.

"I’m not judging it on the last two defeats, that is irrelevant to me. When De Bruyne is not in the team, Erling Haaland loses something. It’s his supply line."

He concluded:

"Listen, they are a brilliant team and they will be right up there but I think with Arsenal and Liverpool, they have tougher challenges there, and I think Newcastle will go on a run.

"It looks like we have lost Manchester United and Chelsea in the title race. They have not shown enough in their performances. I still think Tottenham, if they lose Son Heung-min or James Maddison, it will affect them. The way the fixtures have panned out so far has helped them a little bit."

Newcastle are currently eighth in the league standings with 13 points from eight games, having lost three matches already. They are already seven points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool round off the top four. Eddie Howe's side would need to go on a massive run in order to seriously mount a title challenge.

Arsenal have made a strong start to their season

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have made a strong start to their 2023-24 season as they search for their first Premier League title in 20 years. They are currently second in the league with 20 points from eight games, only behind Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference.

Moreover, the Gunners are still unbeaten domestically, having won six games and drawn two. They managed to break their 12-match losing streak against Manchester City, defeating the treble winners 1-0 at the Emirates on Sunday, October 8.

The north London outfit will be aiming to continue their impressive form against Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 21 following the international break.