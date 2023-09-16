"I'm not stupid or crazy" - Malo Gusto makes bold claims about competition with Reece James at Chelsea

Chelsea new boy Malo Gusto is aware of the battle he faces in trying to displace Reece James as Mauricio Pochettino's first-choice right-back.

Gusto, 20, joined the Blues from Lyon in a €30 million deal in January but played the rest of the season on loan with the Ligue 1 side. He has been immediately thrust into Pochettino's starting XI at the start of the season due to James' hamstring injury.

However, the Frenchman will likely return to playing understudy to the Chelsea captain once he returns to action. He has touched on challenging James for the right-back starting berth and has lavished praise on his teammate in the process. He said (via GetFrenchFootballNews):

“There’s nothing that told me: no, it’s not possible. There was a voice that said to me: you can, so why would you say no? Is there a great player in your place? Yes, but you can be a great player too. It’s a challenge. It’s a healthy battle.”

Gusto continued by explaining competition for places is understandable at a club like Chelsea. However, he insists that he has a plan to earn his place in Pochettino's side:

"I’m not stupid or crazy. I knew before coming that Reece James is one of the best players in his position. We get on very well. He talks to me a lot. We are in a big club, there must be good players in each position. The reason I chose Chelsea is because I have a plan. I know what I’m doing.”

Pochettino commented on Gusto challenging James after his captain suffered a hamstring injury. He claimed that the only positive was that the Frenchman is available to fill the void:

"The good thing is that right from the start of pre-season Malo Gusto was training really well, competing with Reece James for the position."

Gusto arrived at Stamford Bridge off an impressive season with Lyon. He made one assist in 22 games across competitions. The French defender has already shown Blues fans what to expect from him with his energy and attacking intent on the right flank. He has made five appearances across competitions, providing two assists.

Fabrizio Romano downplays suggestions Chelsea captain Reece James could join Manchester City

Reece James replaced Cesar Azpilicueta as captain in the summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has refuted claims that Chelsea right-back Reece James could be headed to Manchester City. The 23-year-old only signed a new six-year contract last year, keeping him tied to the Stamford Bridge outfit until 2028.

Romano touched on claims that City hold an interest in James and insists he hasn't heard anything. He wrote for CaughtOffside:

“There were rumours circulating this week that Man City have an interest in Chelsea’s Reece James and to be honest, I’ve never heard anything about this transfer. There are no negotiations, no concrete talks or anything happening at the moment."

Romano then referred to the fact that James was recently appointed as Chelsea's new captain by Pochettino. He claims that Pep Guardiola's treble winners have opened talks for the England international:

"Also, James is now the new Chelsea captain and he signed a long-term deal one year ago, therefore, the situation is very quiet around him as Man City have never opened talks over a deal for James.”

James has been vital for the west Londoners ever since making the step up to the senior team in 2019. He has made 148 appearances across competitions, scoring seven goals and providing 14 assists.