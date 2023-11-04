"I'm not sure if Arsenal need him" - Emmanuel Petit claims Mikel Arteta should have signed Manchester City star in the summer

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has claimed that he would have loved to see Jeremy Doku move to the Emirates rather than join Manchester City in the summer.

While discussing the Gunners' transfers, the Frenchman also opened up on his views regarding Wolverhampton Wanderers' attacker Pedro Neto. Neto has been strongly named as an Arsenal target, but Petit believes he is not needed at the North London club.

The World Cup 1998-winning France international told OLBG:

''I think Pedro Neto is a young prospect. He's not scoring many goals, but he's delivered seven assists this season. Neto has played 100 games for Wolves already, and he's delivered 17 total assists. He's an exciting prospect and he's electric. He's a good player who is playing for his national team, but I'm not sure if Arsenal need him."

"I was upset when City signed Jeremy Doku as he could have played for Arsenal! I thought the same thing when Allan Saint-Maximin left Newcastle to go to Saudi Arabia as he would've been good for Arsenal, too," he added.

Petit also urged Mikel Arteta to make a move for an all-action midfielder like Jude Bellingham. The 53-year-old claimed that the Gunners could be exposed in the middle of the park because of injuries and fatigue.

"At the moment, I think Arsenal need another midfielder because they're struggling with injuries. Thomas Partey has been injured for so long since his arrival, Jorginho can't play every game, and Emile Smith-Rowe has just come back. I also think Martin Odegaard is starting to look a bit fatigued," he said.

"Arsenal need to have a quality midfielder. I'd love to see a player like Jude Bellingham! Someone who creates, builds the game, scores, assists, and everything else in midfield! He's the signing of my dreams, but I think Arsenal need someone like him," he added.

Pedro Neto enjoyed a phenomenal start to the season before being struck by an injury. The Portugal international has scored one goal and provided seven assists in 10 games so far.

Meanwhile, Doku has scored twice and turned provider on two occasions in 11 games for Manchester City since his £55.5 million move from Rennes.

Premier League defender backs Arsenal to win silverware this season despite loss in EFL Cup game

West Ham United full-back Vladimir Coufal has backed Arsenal to win silverware this season despite getting knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, November 1.

Following West Ham's 3-1 win, Coufal claimed the Gunners are not 'too disappointed' at being eliminated from the EFL Cup. The Czech Republic international said via Arsenal News Channel:

"I think Arsenāl will win something for sure. They've won the Community Shield already, so he already has a trophy with Arsenāl. I think they're not too disappointed to lose this game."

Arsenal find themselves second in the Premier League table with 24 points in 10 games and trail leaders Tottenham Hotspur by two points.