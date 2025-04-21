“I’m not sure even he knows what he’s doing” - Alan Shearer slams Chelsea star despite comeback win over Fulham

Alan Shearer has blasted Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson for his performance in the Blues' 2-1 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday (April 20).

The Blues traveled to Craven Cottage last weekend to face Marco Silva's side. Chelsea have been struggling for form of late and suffered a terrible start to the Fulham clash after conceding within 20 minutes.

Enzo Maresca's men looked set for defeat until 19-year-old academy product Tyrique George emphatically equalized in the 83rd minute with an excellent finish just outside the 18-yard box.

Pedro Neto then found the back of the net in stoppage time, smashing it past Fulham keeper Bernd Leno and completing the comeback. Speaking on Match of the Day 2 after the game, Shearer was critical of Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson.

The Premier League icon said (via Metro):

"They were very different halves and they were really struggling in the forward positions, Chelsea. When you consider Cole Palmer hasn’t scored in 16 games, Nicolas Jackson hasn’t scored in 13 games and it just wasn’t working for them again for whatever reason."

"They lost the ball far too easily, they weren’t really a threat in front of goal. If Jackson makes a run there, towards the penalty spot, it makes it so much easier for [Marc] Cucurella to put that ball in there. But he has to pass it backwards and then Palmer loses it again and then Fulham are on the attack. It happened so many times."

"When the ball goes up there, it has to stick. I really haven’t got a clue what he’s trying to do here. He has got options but I’m not sure even he knows what he’s doing when he gets into that position."

"That’s basically not good enough."

The Blues are currently fifth in the Premier League table, a point behind Manchester City, while level on points with sixth-placed Nottingham Forest.

Alan Shearer predicts where Chelsea will finish this season

Alan Shearer has predicted that Chelsea will finish outside the top five in the Premier League this season.

The Blues have a difficult run of fixtures until the end of the campaign, and they have their work cut out for them if they want to retain their Champions League spot.

Maresca's men are set to face Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Nottingham Forest in their last five games. And Shearer does not see the west Londoners finishing fifth this term.

He said (via the aforementioned outlet):

"Chelsea have got the toughest run-in, do you think? It’s hard enough to predict results anyway but at this stage of the season it’s almost impossible. But my guess will be maybe Chelsea and Nottingham Forest may miss out."

