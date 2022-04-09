"I’m not sure he’d be able to!" - Paul Merson claims Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk would have struggled against iconic Premier League side

Paul Merson has said that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk would've struggled against Arsenal's 'Invincibles' team of 2003-04. The Gunners, featuring Thierry Henry and Denis Bergkamp, remains the only team to go unbeaten in a Premier League campaign.

Merson also opined that the current Reds and Manchester City teams aren't as good as the teams of years past. He added that the 1998-99 Manchester United team, Arsenal's 'Invincibles' (2003-04) and Jose Mourinho's Chelsea were better than the duo.

FootballFunnys @FootballFunnnys



“Virgil Van Dijk is very lucky to play in an era where there is no Drogba, Lampard, Alan Shearer, Henry, Rooney, Van Persie, Tevez, Adebayor and Diego Costa in the Premier League. No wonder they think he is the best defender in the League."



Shots fired. Michael Ballack:“Virgil Van Dijk is very lucky to play in an era where there is no Drogba, Lampard, Alan Shearer, Henry, Rooney, Van Persie, Tevez, Adebayor and Diego Costa in the Premier League. No wonder they think he is the best defender in the League."Shots fired. Michael Ballack: “Virgil Van Dijk is very lucky to play in an era where there is no Drogba, Lampard, Alan Shearer, Henry, Rooney, Van Persie, Tevez, Adebayor and Diego Costa in the Premier League. No wonder they think he is the best defender in the League." Shots fired. 🔥 https://t.co/gAhU4s15ir

In his column for The Daily Star, Merson wrote:

"Liverpool and Manchester City are still not up there yet with the greatest Premier League teams of all time. They are both great teams, and they meet in what should be a real humdinger of a match this weekend that will help decide the title. But when I hear people say these are two of the best teams we've ever seen in the Premier League, I'm not sure they are."

He added:

"Arsenal's Invincibles team was one of the greats. So were Manchester United's treble-winning side. And then there's Jose Mourinho's Chelsea. It's too soon to put either of these teams in that class just yet, in my opinion."

Merson also added that Van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho would have struggled against the aforementioned teams. He wrote:

"Take Liverpool. Virgil Van Dijk is a great player. But I'd love to see him defend against Thierry Henry in his pomp, with Dennis Bergkamp dropping off. I'm not sure he'd be able to!"

Merson added:

"Could Jordan Henderson and Fabinho live with Emmanuel Petit and Patrick Vieira in midfield? Or Roy Keane and Paul Scholes? We've seen some brilliant teams dominate the Premier League and win multiple titles. I just don't think Liverpool and City are quite there yet."

Liverpool and Manchester City to clash in potential Premier League title decider

The Reds and City are not amongst the greatest Premier League teams of all time, as per Merson. However, they have certainly been the two best English teams since 2018, winning the last four titles (City-3, Liverpool-1).

They look set to extend that run this season, as City and the Reds are separated by just one point with eight games remaining.

Both teams are set to face off at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, March 10, in what could be a potential title decider. Both teams are in contention to win the continental treble and will lock horns in the FA Cup semifinals on April 16. They could also meet in the UEFA Champions League final.

The Reds are eyeing an unprecedented quadruple, having won the League Cup earlier this season.

Edited by Bhargav