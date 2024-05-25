"I'm sure I speak for every Arsenal fan" - Piers Morgan responds to fan who compared Ten Hag trophy success with Arteta after FA Cup final win

Journalist Piers Morgan has responded to an X user who compared Erik ten Hag's time at Manchester United to Mikel Arteta's at Arsenal. The Dutchman has won two trophies in two seasons as compared to Arteta's one trophy since joining the club in 2019.

The Red Devils pulled off a massive upset after they defeated defending champions Manchester City 2-1 in the final of the FA Cup on May 25, Saturday. Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo scored for United in the 30th and 39th minute respectively while Jérémy Doku scored for the Cityzens in the 87th minute.

Erik ten Hag has now won two trophies since arriving at Old Trafford in 2022. Manchester United won the Carabao Cup in 2023 after defeating Newcastle United 2-0 in the final and won the FA Cup on Saturday.

Amid rumors that the Dutch manager would be sacked regardless of the result of the game, a fan compared Ten Hag's record at United to Mikel Arteta's with Arsenal.

The user wrote that the former Ajax manager helped to end their six-year trophy drought after winning the Carabao Cup, while also helping them lift the FA Cup. On the flip side, the Gunners only managed just another 'top-four' finish under Arteta in the last two seasons.

Here's what Morgan wrote in response (via X):

"I’m sure I speak for every Arsenal fan when I say we would all love Ten Hag to stay on as United manager."

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag claimed he has no doubt that he will stay at Old Trafford despite rumors suggesting otherwise. The Red Devils qualified for the UEFA Europa League following their win against Manchester City. This is in stark contrast to how the season went for them as they finished eighth in the Premier League.

Chelsea, who finished sixth, held the Europa League spot, but will instead be demoted to the Europa Conference League. Newcastle United, who finished seventh, will be without European football next season.

Arsenal lost out on the Premier League title once again

The Gunners last won a trophy in 2020, winning the FA Cup, which they won after defeating Chelsea 2-1 in the final at Wembley.

However, things haven't looked well for the Gunners ever since. The north London club did turn things around last season when they came pretty close to lifting the Premier League title. Despite leading the table for over 200 days, the Gunners lost the title to Manchester City. This year, however, went down to the wire. Arsenal lost the title on the final day of the season.

The Gunners needed the Cityzens to lose their last game of the season to West Ham United, but Pep Guardiola's men defeated the Hammers 3-1. With this, they lifted their four consecutive Premier League title, a feat that has never been achieved before.

The Gunners will enter the new season off the back of a season wherein they conceded the fewest goals (29) and kept the most clean sheets (18). Fans are hoping that Arsenal end their trophy drought and there won't be a better way than winning the UEFA Champions League.