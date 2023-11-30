"I'm sure about it” - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's dad makes incredible Real Madrid transfer confession

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's father, Badri Kvaratskhelia, recently stated that his son dreams about playing for Real Madrid. He said that the whole family, except him, support Los Blancos.

Speaking to Geo Team, Badri claimed that playing against Los Blancos in the UEFA Champions League was a special moment for his son. Napoli recently suffered a 4-2 defeat against the Spanish giants.

About his son's fandom for Real Madrid, Badri said:

"For Khvicha, playing against Real Madrid was special. He has always dreamed and I am convinced that he still dreams of playing for Real Madrid. In my family, everyone is a fan of Los Blancos - except for me. For this reason, it was a very special match."

Kvaratskhelia was linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer, but his agent shut down the chances of it. The 22-year-old's agent, Mamuka Jugeli, told Calcio Napoli:

"We don’t consider that. We don’t think about leaving Naples. When one day Kvara is ready to play in Madrid or Barça, we will analyze it," he said.

Meanwhile, his father also echoed the sentiments and claimed that his son was focused on Napoli and wanted to improve before moving. He added:

"I want the fans to know that Khvicha does not want to change clubs and will give everything for Naples. We are very grateful."

Chelsea have also been linked with Kvaratskhelia while Liverpool are also said to be keeping tabs on the forward.

Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia grew up watching Real Madrid

Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia spoke about his love for Real Madrid and claimed earlier this season that he grew up watching Los Blancos. He added that Guti was one of his favorites and told AS:

“I grew up watching Madrid on TV and now they are my opponent on the field, and also in our stadium. It’s impossible not to be happy with a night like this. I watched them and tried to imitate their play, their feints, their shots. They inspired me.”

Guti was delighted to hear the comments and sent the Napoli star a signed jersey. Kvaratskhelia spoke about the exchange of texts and the jersey and said:

“I loved the way he treated the ball, I watched his plays throughout my childhood and I would never have imagined that, one day, he would have called me share that kindness. We also exchanged messages and it made me happy. It was like fulfilling little ‘Khvicha’s’ dream.”

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has scored four goals in 12 Serie A matches this season while providing four assists.