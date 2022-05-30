"I’m sure" - Journalist says Chelsea will look to tie down experienced star to new contract

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed that Chelsea will look to extend N’Golo Kante’s contract in the summer to avoid losing him for free in 2023.

The French midfielder has been one of the most important players for the Blues since his €35.8million switch from Leicester City in 2016. Kante brings power, pace, and intelligence to Chelsea’s midfield and has helped them topple some of the biggest teams in the business.

Since his transfer, Kante has helped the west London outfit to one Premier League title, one Champions League, and one FA Cup amongst other honors.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN



Fans are divided on this one 🤔



According to reports, United are interested in signing N'Golo Kante in a bid to beef up their midfield options

According to O’Rourke, the Blues greatly value the midfield star and will look to extend his stay now that the takeover is complete. Speaking to GiveMeSport, the renowned journalist said:

“With one year left on his contract, they wouldn’t want him to run down his contract and possibly leave on a free transfer. So, I’m sure, now the takeover is completed, I’m sure they will be sitting down with the likes of N’Golo Kante to discuss his future, and see if they can tie him down to a new contract.”

The Londoners, who were previously owned by Roman Abramovich, were recently acquired by a consortium led by Todd Boehly. Considering it would be the new owners’ first transfer window, they might not shuffle things around too much and start with the necessary contract extensions.

Kante’s deal, which is set to expire in 2023, could be one of the first to be finalized.

N’Golo Kante’s injury concerns a worry for Chelsea

On his day, N’Golo Kante can run circles around most midfielders in the world. Unfortunately for the former Leicester City star, he did not enjoy many such occasions in the 2021-22 season. His campaign was marred by injuries, with him missing 16 matches due to various injuries and illnesses (ground injury, knee injury, unknown injury, and COVID-19).

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Marcos Alonso will leave with Barça still leading the race - talks soon with N’Golo Kanté to discuss his contract situation, Jorginho’s waiting too.



Chelsea are now open to sell Hakim Ziyech in case they will receive an important proposal. Marcos Alonso will leave with Barça still leading the race - talks soon with N'Golo Kanté to discuss his contract situation, Jorginho's waiting too.

Considering he is still only 31-year-old, Chelsea can afford to take a gamble on his extension. However, given his recent injury history, it might be wise for them to offer him a shorter deal. A two-year extension with an option to extend by a year could be the right way to go.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava