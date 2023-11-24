"I'm sure he prefers Champions League title with his team" – Erling Haaland's agent on losing Ballon d'Or battle with Lionel Messi

Erling Haaland's agent Rafaela Pimenta has opened up on the striker's recent loss to Lionel Messi in the race to win the Ballon d'Or award.

Haaland, who joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund for an initial sum of £51 million in 2022, finished second behind the Inter Miami forward in last month's Ballon d'Or gala. He was, however, recognised for his stellar season with the Gerd Muller Trophy in the much-awaired award function held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

During a chat with Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Pimenta was queried to share her thoughts on the Norwegian star's second-placed Ballon d'Or finish. She replied (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"He deserved to win the Ballon d'Or, I hope he's gonna win it one day but I'm sure he prefers Champions League title with his team."

Last campaign, the 23-year-old striker scored 12 goals in 11 matches on his way to his maiden UEFA Champions League triumph with City. He hit 52 overall goals and provided nine assists in 53 outings across all competitions as Pep Guardiola's club marched on to win a treble.

Meanwhile, Pimenta was asked to comment on her client's recent links with Real Madrid ahead of the upcoming campaign. She responded:

"Real Madrid links? You should ask Real Madrid, not me."

Haaland, on the other hand, has maintained his world-class form from last season as he has registered 17 goals and four assists in 18 matches for the Cityzens this term. He will next be in action in his side's Premier League clash against Liverpool on Saturday (November 25).

Erling Haaland unhappy with Pep Guardiola for Lionel Messi comments, says journalist

Earlier this month, journalist Eduardo Inda suggested that Erling Haaland and Pep Guardiola have had a fallout due to the Manchester City boss' Ballon d'Or remarks about Lionel Messi. He said during an interaction on El Chiringuito de Jugones (h/t FourFourTwo):

"They tell me from the player's entourage that there has been a certain disagreement with Guardiola since before the Ballon d'Or gala. Pep grandly praised Messi, saying that his worst season 'coincided with the best of Haaland'."

Inda shared more details about the Norwegian's spat with Guardiola:

"[He] praised both of them, but he [used] that phrase and Haaland was not amused. There is a certain distance from the coach. The relationship is not in a good moment. What you have to say is that the Ballon d'Or has to go to your star and not Leo."

Messi, 36, lifted his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or award ahead of the former Molde attacker after guiding Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup victory. He also guided his former team Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 trophy and the Trophee des Champions last season.

While Messi registered seven goals and three assists in seven World Cup outings, he recorded 21 goals and 20 assists for PSG last term.