"I’m not sure they are serious" - Ex-Chelsea boss insists Bayern Munich are bluffing about deal involving Nicolas Jackson

Former Chelsea head coach Roberto Di Matteo has shared his thoughts on Bayern Munich chief Uli Hoeness' comments about Nicolas Jackson. He said that the Bavarians are bluffing and they should give the striker a chance.

Bayern signed Jackson on loan from Chelsea this summer for a reported loan fee of £14 million. They could buy him permanently next summer for £56 million more. However, Uli Hoeness claimed in an interview that it is unlikely that the move will be made permanent, saying:

"There will definitely not be a permanent contract. That only happens if he plays 40 games from the start, it will never happen."

Roberto Di Mateo has opened up on this statement, telling Metro:

"If he scores 20 goals for Bayern this season, do you think they are going to buy him or not? The season has barely started. He’s only just joined Bayern. Let’s give the boy a chance to show his quality.

"I’m not sure Bayern are serious. I don’t believe that they’ve already made a decision. They signed him because they think he has good qualities for their team – let’s see how he fits in the Bundesliga, it’s different to the Premier League."

Jackson has yet to make his debut for Bayern Munich and could do so against Hamburger SV at home in the Bundesliga on Saturday, September 13.

Roberto Di Mateo on Chelsea's decision to let Nicolas Jackson leave

Di Mateo also spoke about Chelsea's decision to part ways with Nicolas Jackson this summer. He felt it was harsh and pointed to the Senegalese striker's hard work, saying (via Metro):

"I think it was harsh to let him go, that’s my opinion. He worked really hard, he was a very good striker.

"Maybe he was missing something. That natural [goalscoring] instinct. Maybe he hasn’t got it yet. He still might find it. Comparing him to Pedro, he has that, he is a natural goalscorer who can score out of nothing, which is the difference."

Jackson joined Chelsea from Villarreal in the summer of 2023 and has made 81 appearances for them, scoring 30 goals and providing 12 assists.

The Blues signed Liam Delap and Joao Pedro from Ipswich Town and Brighton & Hove Albion, respectively, this summer. Jackson's move to Bayern was in doubt following Delap's injury in their clash against West Ham United. However, Chelsea recalled Marc Guiu from his loan at Sunderland instead.

