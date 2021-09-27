"I'm not sure the shape was decisive in the result" - Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel defends tactics against Manchester City

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel defended his decision to play three defensive midfielders in the Blues' 1-0 loss to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (September 25) afternoon.

Manchester City took the lead early in the second half thanks to a goal from Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus. Pep Guardiola's side dominated possession and were able to accumulate 15 shots on goal throughout the course of the game.

Chelsea, on the other hand, failed to register a shot on target. Thomas Tuchel was heavily criticized for picking a defensive-looking squad for his side's clash with the reigning Premier League champions. The German tactician, however, refuted claims that Chelsea's shape was the reason for their defeat to Manchester City.

"We win together and we lose together. But I will ask the questions of myself of whether it was the right shape but I'm not sure the shape was decision in the result," said Tuchel in a post-match press conference.

Chelsea struggled to get into the game and were often made to chase the ball by Manchester City. The Blues failed to create any meaningful chances due to a lack of attacking options in the final third.

Tuchel decided to drop in-form attacking midfielder Kai Havertz and instead played N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic as part of a three-man midfield. The decision was one that baffled fans and pundits.

Chelsea have been the in-form team in Europe over the last few weeks and have been tipped as favorites to win the Premier League title. Many also expect them to retain their Champions League crown this season.

The Blues' latest defeat to Manchester City was their first loss of the season. The result leaves Thomas Tuchel's side in third place in the Premier League table behind leaders Liverpool and Manchester City.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Thomas Tuchel facing biggest test of his Chelsea career after accepting tactical mistakes Thomas Tuchel facing biggest test of his Chelsea career after accepting tactical mistakes

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/2m5Y9CqGdz

Chelsea will need to take more risks if they are to overcome Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has often been accused of implementing defensive-minded tactics when facing top-quality opposition. This has been a constant source of criticism aimed at the tactician since taking over the reigns at Stamford Bridge in January.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund manager's pragmatic approach helped Chelsea overcome some of the top teams in the 2020-21 season. The Blues defeated the likes of Atletico Madrid, Porto, Real Madrid and Manchester City on their way to the Champions League title last season.

Also Read

Squawka Football @Squawka Manchester City are the first team to prevent Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea registering a single shot on target since he took charge.



Pep gets revenge. 😈 Manchester City are the first team to prevent Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea registering a single shot on target since he took charge.



Pep gets revenge. 😈 https://t.co/hLh9wyjo16

Chelsea's lack of a top-quality striker was seen as the reason behind Thomas Tuchel implementing defensive tactics. However, the addition of Romelu Lukaku this summer on a club-record deal has given Chelsea an extra dimension in attack. Tuchel will have to utilize this against the big teams if they are to maintain consistency and win trophies this season.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra