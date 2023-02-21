"I’m sure there is someone out there that will want him" - Chelsea star urged to leave London club in the summer

Premier League legend Brad Friedel has urged Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic to leave the club in the summer. The American forward has endured a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic, 24, joined the Blues from Borussia Dortmund for £58 million in January 2019. He was viewed as the replacement for Eden Hazard, who left for Real Madrid. However, the winger has struggled during his time in west London, scoring 26 goals and providing 21 assists in 136 appearances across competitions. This season has been just as testing for Pulisic, only starting eight of 21 matches, scoring one goal, and providing two assists.

Friedel has tipped Pulisic to leave Chelsea in the summer. He alluded to the amount of competition in Graham Potter's attack, telling the Sporting Post:

"It goes back to having too many players at Chelsea. Look at who he is up against."

The former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper reckons there will be interest in Pulisic come the summer if he is available:

"He has a year left on his contract but I’m sure there is someone out there that will want him. Then it’s down to the money side. I’ve never spoken to him so I don’t know what he wants, whether wants to stay and fight for his place or if he wants a new challenge."

Pulisic is currently sidelined with a knee injury he incurred during Chelsea's Premier League defeat to Manchester City in January. However, rumors grew as early as October last year over Newcastle United being interested in signing the American. He did quash those suggestions at the time, claiming to be happy at Stamford Bridge:

"I'm still extremely happy with the team I'm on now. So I'm happy.”

Since then, the Blues have signed three wingers, Joao Felix (loan), Mykhaylo Mudryk, and Noni Madueke. Pulisic only has more competition for a starting berth in Potter's frontline.

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi raises doubts over his future with the club

Hudson-Odoi comments on his future.

Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi admits he can't do anything about his future. He revealed to Sky Sports that he has not held talks with the west London club:

“I have not spoken to them much recently at all. I am not there so seeing all these players going, there is nothing I can say or do. At the end of the day, I am focused on the club here and trying to help as much as possible here."

He added:

“Whatever happens in the future, I do not know. All I can do is focus on what happens here."

Callum Hudson-Odoi @Calteck10 🏾 Great performance from the boys but also amazing support!! Happy to get another goal as well Great performance from the boys but also amazing support!! Happy to get another goal as well🙏🏾💙⚽️ https://t.co/QnbFB0SL3S

Hudson-Odoi has become somewhat of a forgotten man at Chelsea as he has been out on loan at Bayer Leverkusen since last summer. He has scored one goal and provided an assist in 20 games across competitions for Xabi Alonso's side.

The English wideman falls into the same category as Pulisic with regard to having an uphill battle to claim a spot in the Blues' side. He also has just one year left to run on his contract at Stamford Bridge. The forward has scored 16 goals and contributed 22 assists in 126 games for Chelsea.

Poll : 0 votes