"It doesn't mean anything" - Christian Pulisic comments on Chelsea future amid reports on interest from Newcastle United

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has stated that he is happy at Stamford Bridge amid rumors linking him with a move away from the club.

In a conversation with GiveMeSport (as quoted by Shields Gazette), CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs claimed that Newcastle United were interested in Pulisic. He added that the right offer from the Magpies could potentially tempt the USMNT star.

While Pulisic hasn't directly addressed those rumors, the forward recently indicated that he is happy with where he is at the moment. During an interview with GQ, he was asked about a video he posted in 2020 with his dog in which he rocked the training jersey of his former club, Borussia Dortmund.

Back then, it led to speculation among Chelsea fans, who wondered if the player was dropping a hint. However, Pulisic has now revealed that there was no hidden message behind him wearing the Dortmund kit and said (as quoted by football.london):

“I made a TikTok with my dog not thinking much of it, just wearing my, you know, my former team's training shirt that I still had. Yeah, it's funny. It doesn't mean anything really. I'm still extremely happy with the team I'm on now. So I'm happy.”

How has Christian Pulisic fared for Chelsea this season?

Christian Pulisic has had to do with a bit-part role for Chelsea so far in the ongoing campaign.

The forward started just once in seven matches under former Blues manager Thomas Tuchel, who parted ways with the club in September. He has undergone another slow start under new boss Graham Potter.

Pulisic came on as a sub in Potter's first match in charge, a 1-1 UEFA Champions League draw against RB Salzburg. The American then got six minutes off the bench in the Blues' next game, providing the game-winning assist in a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

He has since spent both of Chelsea's Champions League matches against AC Milan entirely on the bench. However, in between those two games, he got his first start under Potter and scored in a 3-0 league win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Shedding light on how he plans to use Pulisic as the season progresses after the victory over Wolves, Potter said (as quoted by football.london):

“He wants to play, wants to help. It’s about how you put the players on the pitch so it suits them. The role for Christian was a good one for him. It was high wide left, he could attack the back line, and it was nice for him to score.”

Overall, the American has played 10 matches across all competitions for Chelsea this season, recording one goal and one assist in 255 minutes on the pitch.

