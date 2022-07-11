“I’m sure Ten Hag will think the same” – David Dunn believes Manchester United must not sell 30-year-old star

Former Blackburn Rovers midfielder David Dunn has told The Sun that Erik ten Hag should look to keep Phil Jones at Manchester United as he brings a positive attitude to the side.

Jones, 30, has found game time hard to come by over recent seasons at Old Trafford with injury problems plaguing his career.

The United centre-back made eight appearances last season, becoming emotional in his first match in 708 days during a 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers in January.

The club recently roped in left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord. Erik ten Hag is set to ring a few more changes at Old Trafford with the Red Devils interested in Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

This has led to question marks over the future of a number of defensive players, including Jones.

However, the Englishman's former Blackburn teammate David Dunn believes the Manchester United boss will want to keep the veteran defender at the club:

“There are times when some players maybe won’t go out and give their all, that’s never the case with him."

Dunn continued,

“That’s why he has picked up injuries but I see that attitude as a positive and, as a coach, I’d want it in my dressing room. I’m sure Ten Hag will think the same. I know he’s had injuries but for all the problems he is still only 30 and don’t forget, that means he hasn’t got the miles on his legs.”

utdreport @utdreport @guardian_sport] Phil Jones: "For me, personally, that [playing against Wolves] was as big an achievement as winning the league. People might think: ‘What are you talking about?’ But to come back from where I was at, in a dark place, makes it special." #mulive Phil Jones: "For me, personally, that [playing against Wolves] was as big an achievement as winning the league. People might think: ‘What are you talking about?’ But to come back from where I was at, in a dark place, makes it special." #mulive [@guardian_sport] https://t.co/GejRgNyYNI

Should Manchester United look to keep Phil Jones?

Question marks remain over Phil Jones' future

Manchester United have been criticized over the years for their poor handling of their squad, particularly with regard to those on the outskirts of first-team action.

The likes of Jones, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly and Andreas Pereira somehow remained as United players despite rarely featuring.

Mata and Lingard have now departed and although Jones' comeback from injury is admirable, perhaps he would be better off elsewhere.

With Erik ten Hag actively looking for new defensive options, Jones' chances of a first-team appearance arguably look slimmer.

He has already played second fiddle to the likes of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof.

Should Manchester United manage to strike a deal with Ajax for Lisandro Martinez, it would further cast doubt on Jones' place in the Red Devils side.

Lij @ElijahKyama Phil Jones has played under Sir Alex Ferguson, David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Solskjær and Ralph Rangnick.



He still has the same number of Premier League titles as Liverpool.



Phil Jones has played under Sir Alex Ferguson, David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Solskjær and Ralph Rangnick. He still has the same number of Premier League titles as Liverpool.https://t.co/VwmuFR0Oeq

From the player's perspective, does the defender want to play a bit-part role at the back end of his career?

Or should he make a move elsewhere to gain more first-team action and perhaps even look towards the England national side?

It remains to be seen whether he's ready to throw in the towel, with Leeds United having reportedly shown an interest.

