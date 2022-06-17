Leeds United keeping tabs on out-of-favor Manchester United player: Reports 

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United defender Phil Jones, who has fallen out of favour with his current club.

The Whites are hoping for a rebuild under the leadership of former Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch. The 48-year-old American helped Leeds United avoid relegation to the EFL Championship after joining the club in late February this year. The Premier League side finished 17th last season with 38 points.

So far, Leeds United have already made two signings. They have signed Danish right-back Rasmus Kristensen and United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson - both from Red Bull Salzburg.

Leeds United @LUFC 🎙 𝗥𝗮𝘀𝗺𝘂𝘀: "I'm a guy who puts 100% in, every time on the pitch" 🎙 𝗥𝗮𝘀𝗺𝘂𝘀: "I'm a guy who puts 100% in, every time on the pitch" https://t.co/CkhUgmvChb

According to a report by MARCA, Leeds United are keen on adding former Blackburn Rovers centre-back Jones to their ranks.

With Manchester United packed to the brim in his position, Jones is expected to end his 11-year stay at Old Trafford this summer. He made just five appearances last season, with only two of those being starts due to his persistent injury problems.

During his time at the club, Jones has won one Premier League title, one FA Cup and one UEFA Europa League.

Leeds United are also hoping to rope in Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca, Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest, Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, Paris Saint-Germain forward Arnaud Kalimuendo and New York City forward Valentin Castellanos, according to that same MARCA report.

Manchester United keen on signing a midfielder

With club-record signing Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata set to leave the club, Manchester United are in dire need of midfield reinforcements. Hence, Erik ten Hag has prioritised the signing of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has reportedly agreed to make a move to Old Trafford.

If the move for De Jong fails to gain traction, the Red Devils are in contention to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves to strengthen their midfield depth.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong says he is "flattered" by Manchester United's interest. Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong says he is "flattered" by Manchester United's interest. 🔴https://t.co/J1FTYoP7R4

United are also interested in acquiring the services of Ajax winger Antony. Journalist Pedro Almeida has indicated that the transfer is on its way towards completion.

Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League table in the 2021/22 season with 58 points and ended the season trophyless. The Red Devils will look to bounce back from what was one of their worst seasons since the formation of the Premier League in 1992.

