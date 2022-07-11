Ajax star demands club to enter negotiations with Manchester United but Dutch champions raise asking price: Reports 

Dutch journalist Mike Verweij reports that Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez is demanding the Eredivisie champions enter negotiations with Manchester United.

Martinez, 24, is a target for Erik ten Hag's side this summer, with the Dutch coach having managed the defender for the past three seasons at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The Argentinian is keen to make the move to the Premier League with both Manchester United and Arsenal interested.

United are reported to have made a proposal of €45 million-plus €5 million add-ons for the Argentinian.

However, Ajax are playing hardball over the centre-back and have upped their asking price for Martinez to €60 million.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad - BREAKING: Lisandro Martínez is DEMANDING Ajax to negotiate with Manchester United but Ajax does not want to negotiate with an offer of €45M + €5M in bonuses. In fact, they are now asking for an offer of €60M. [ - BREAKING: Lisandro Martínez is DEMANDING Ajax to negotiate with Manchester United but Ajax does not want to negotiate with an offer of €45M + €5M in bonuses. In fact, they are now asking for an offer of €60M. [ @MikeVerweij 🚨 - BREAKING: Lisandro Martínez is DEMANDING Ajax to negotiate with Manchester United but Ajax does not want to negotiate with an offer of €45M + €5M in bonuses. In fact, they are now asking for an offer of €60M. [@MikeVerweij] https://t.co/9QuTeqW93v

Martinez impressed for Ajax last season, making 36 appearances for the Amsterdam side and was named the club's Player of the Year.

The 24-year-old joined Ajax from Argentinian outfit Defensa in 2019 for £6.3 million and has since been a mainstay in the Eredivisie side.

Erik ten Hag is keen to reinforce his defensive options at Old Trafford following a woeful campaign at the back for United last season.

The Red Devils conceded the second-highest number of goals out of the top 10, conceding 57 goals and finished with a goal difference of 0.

Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe are the current centre-back options at Erik ten Hag's disposal.

Maguire and Varane were former interim manager Ralf Rangnick's preferred partnership last season.

Lindelof filled in for Varane when the Frenchman encountered injuries, with Jones making just eight appearances throughout last season.

There are question marks over the futures of Bailly and Tuanzebe, with Ten Hag reportedly open to offloading the trio.

Manchester United need to freshen up defensively

A poor showing from the Red Devils

Last season was a miserable one for Manchester United, who encountered one of the worst campaigns in the club's 144-year history.

A sixth-placed finish in the league, no trophies won, embarrassing results and performances rocked Old Trafford.

The signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane were viewed as potential catalysts for success.

But the exact opposite ensued with Manchester United looking like a broken team.

Defensively, they were poor with not one centre-back coming out of the campaign having come close to earning some sort of praise.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC



says the Erik ten Hag factor will be huge in where Lisandro Martinez goes. Who is more likely to get him, Arsenal or Man United?



Join buff.ly/3NTYvQ5 "THERE'S ONLY ONE PLACE HE'S GOING!" @KevinAshford7 says the Erik ten Hag factor will be huge in where Lisandro Martinez goes. Who is more likely to get him, Arsenal or Man United?Join "THERE'S ONLY ONE PLACE HE'S GOING!" 🔴@KevinAshford7 says the Erik ten Hag factor will be huge in where Lisandro Martinez goes. Who is more likely to get him, Arsenal or Man United? 👇Join ➡️ buff.ly/3NTYvQ5 https://t.co/aUJzR7WgZY

Hence, Erik ten Hag needs to ring the changes at the back and he seems eager to reunite with his former Ajax star Lisandro Martinez.

Martinez understands the high-intensity style of play Ten Hag is looking to implement at United.

The Argentine wants the move and it's just about whether United can persuade Ajax to part with the 24-year-old.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far