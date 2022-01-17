“I’m not sure about that” – Manuel Neuer on whether Robert Lewandowski will win The Best FIFA Men’s player award ahead of Lionel Messi

Manuel Neuer has backed Robert Lewandowski to beat Lionel Messi to win the player of the season award at The Best FIFA Football Awards. The Bayern Munich star believes winning the Ballon d'Or does not make the PSG star the outright favorite.

Robert Lewandowski was touted to win the Ballon d'Or in 2020 before France Football scrapped the ceremony midway into the year due to the pandemic. He was once again in the running in 2021 but Lionel Messi won it – sparking a debate among fans, footballers and pundits.

The Best FIFA Football Awards take place tonight and Messi is one of the top 3 in the Men's category. He is joined by Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah but the Liverpool star is not expected to be the winner tonight. Neuer wants his club teammate to win the award and told BILD:

"I'm not sure about that [Messi being the favorite]. Anyone who plays with him [Lewandowski] in a team simply knows what a performance he showed. He has the blessing from us players that he should win."

Bayern Munich keen on keeping Manuel Neuer and Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich have no plans to replace their core right now and are keen to keep Neuer, Lewandowski and Thomas Muller at the club for the next few years. Uli Hoeneß recently said:

"At the moment, I cannot imagine the years 2024 and 2025 without this trio. I'm no longer in the driver's seat at FC Bayern. But I think the people in charge are aware and will try to extend with these players. They are three different personalities but they all have one thing in common: they give everything for FC Bayern."

He added:

"They could probably earn more elsewhere but they still stay with us because they feel good. I always try to tell them that earning one or two million more doesn't matter. It's important that they are happy. Robert Lewandowski is a vital player to us and has a contract until 2023. I think we'll sit down to talk about a contract extension."

Both Manuel Neuer and Robert Lewandowski are reportedly in contract talks with Bayern Munich.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar