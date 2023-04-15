"I’m not sure" - Troy Deeney warns Liverpool against signing Premier League duo

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has warned Liverpool against signing Chelsea midfielders Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher. The Englishman, who now plays for EFL Championship outfit Birmingham City, believes the Blues duo will not have a major impact on the Merseyside club.

The Reds recently cooled their interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, a player who has been on their radar for a long time. The Reds are reportedly reluctant to spend more than £100 million on the midfielder (via Fabrizio Romano).

Mount and Gallagher have been linked with a move to Anfield this summer, with the former's contract set to expire next summer.

While acknowledging the Chelsea duo's abilities, Deeney believes they would not prove to be game-changers like Bellingham. The English striker told The Sun:

"It seems as if Liverpool are keen to sign Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher from Chelsea. Now, they are two decent players and a lot younger than their current midfield, which clearly needs some refreshing."

He added:

"Jude Bellingham would have been that game-changer but I’m not sure he would ever have chosen them above Real [Madrid], for instance. And now that Jurgen Klopp’s team won’t be among the European elite next season, that is even clearer."

Deeney further went on to say:

"It feels like Liverpool are deliberately lowering the expectations of their supporters ahead of the summer transfer market because so many of those fans seemed convinced that Jude would be the player to revitalize their team."

The Reds are currently eighth in the Premier League table amid a poor run of form under Jurgen Klopp this term.

"When the window opens" - Journalist offers insight into Liverpool's transfer plans this summer

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on Liverpool's transfer plans this summer. The reporter claims that the Merseyside outfit will be looking to do their business as soon as possible, making their signings at the beginning of the window.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



“We will sign some, I hope” — quotes via Klopp confirms Liverpool midfield plan: “There’s maybe 12 midfielders we are interested in on the market… so that’s good”.“We will sign some, I hope” — quotes via @BeanymanSports Klopp confirms Liverpool midfield plan: “There’s maybe 12 midfielders we are interested in on the market… so that’s good”. 🔴 #LFC“We will sign some, I hope” — quotes via @BeanymanSports. https://t.co/gEtEg2Wtfo

Jacobs said (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“Liverpool’s plan is to do their business early which is why when the window opens I don’t think we will have to wait that long to see one or two come through the door. I think they will be well ahead with their planning from what I understand in terms of looking for other names."

He added:

“If one or two come in, particularly in Bellingham’s position, we will know categorically that they also walked away from Bellingham because they became very confident of signing other players in that position.”

