"I’m sure he does want to come and play football" - Noel Whelan points out why Manchester United star might be wary of potential Newcastle switch

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard continues to be linked with a switch to Newcastle United after apparently reaching the end of the road at Old Trafford. Former Leeds striker Noel Whelan has questioned the attacking midfielder's commitment following rumors that he's only willing to join the Magpies on loan.

The 50-year-old claims Lingard is only trying to protect himself by seeking a temporary move to Saint James' Park this winter. According to him, the Manchester United star is reluctant to sign a permanent deal with the Magpies because of their current position (18th) in the Premier League table.

“He probably doesn’t want to sign a permanent deal with anybody right now. The only reason why he doesn’t want to sign permanently with Newcastle is because of their predicament and where they are in the league.

“He doesn’t want to be playing in the Championship. To him, he sees that he’s protecting himself, as you would do as a player. Just in case, worst-case scenario, they can’t turn it around when he joins them. Then you’ve got that battle to get out of the Championship," Noel Whelan told Football Insider.

The former Leeds striker went ahead to cast doubt on Lingard's loyalty and commitment to Newcastle. He, however, admits a loan deal is better for both parties at this stage of the season. He said:

“I understand his point of view. On the other side, it doesn’t show much commitment to Newcastle’s cause if he wants to protect himself. If they go down then it’s a case of see you later.

“I’m sure he does want to come and play football. There’s no doubt that he wants to come and play football. At the same time, you want to see that loyalty and commitment from a player. You’re willing to fork out some money for him.

“It’s one of those where someone’s going to have to think long and hard. Is the loan deal better for Newcastle at this stage of the season, and for the player? In my opinion, I think it is.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #NUFC



Negotiations ongoing with both Manchester United and Lingard representatives. Newcastle will push again on Jesse Lingard deal in the next hours. Magpies board working hard to sign Jesse at least until the end of the season, then he'll become a free agent.Negotiations ongoing with both Manchester United and Lingard representatives. Newcastle will push again on Jesse Lingard deal in the next hours. Magpies board working hard to sign Jesse at least until the end of the season, then he'll become a free agent. ⚪️ #NUFC Negotiations ongoing with both Manchester United and Lingard representatives. https://t.co/MNzyoB3nLq

Jesse Lingard's contract situation at Manchester United

Lingard has started just two games for Manchester United across all competitions so far this term

The attacking midfielder's current contract with Manchester United expires at the end of the season, meaning he could leave as a free agent in the summer. Lingard is currently weighing his options.

Also Read Article Continues below

While Newcastle appear to be leading the race to sign the Englishman, football.london reports that Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping tabs on him. It remains to be seen where his next destination will be.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava