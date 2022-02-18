“I’m not sure why” – Transfer expert surprised after reports link 23-year-old with Liverpool

Transfer insider Dean Jones has admitted that he does not understand why Liverpool are being linked with PSG star Kylian Mbappe. Jones believes the Frenchman wants to join Real Madrid and thinks it does not make financial sense for the Reds to go after the forward.

Real Madrid’s love for Mbappe is the worst kept secret in football history. Los Blancos reportedly did their best to sign the player from PSG but came up empty-handed. With Mbappe’s contract with Paris set to run out in the summer, Los Merengues are confident of getting the player for free this summer.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



Kylian Mbappe has reportedly had his head turned when it comes to moving to Liverpool after being underwhelmed by Real Madrid's performance against PSG.

As per reports, another super-club, Liverpool, are also keeping a close eye on the player. It has been claimed that the player would be open to discussing a probable switch to Anfield.

Transfer expert Dean Jones, however, has not shown confidence in the transfer, claiming that signing Mbappe would “shatter” the Anfield unit’s current wage structure.

Speaking with GiveMeSport, Jones stated:

“Kylian Mbappe is being linked with Liverpool but I’m not sure why. He’s always had his heart set on Madrid and his wage demands would shatter Liverpool’s current structure.”

The expert also claimed that Madrid would be in a considerably better position to afford Mbappe’s wages after cutting ties with some of their players.

He added:

“Madrid are very confident they have him. Bale, Isco and Marcelo are to leave and their wages will be reinvested in Mbappe.”

The PSG no. 7 has emerged as the team’s leading goal-getter, netting 22 times in 32 appearances across all competitions.

Liverpool should prioritize extending Mohamed Salah’s contract instead of chasing big names

19-time English champions Liverpool have one of the best players in the world in Mohamed Salah. The Egypt international is currently the English Premier League’s leading goalscorer with 16 goals and he has eight more in the Champions League. His current contract with the Merseysiders runs out in just over 15 months, and renewal talks have reportedly come to a standstill.

Salah reportedly wants to be one of the best-paid players in the Premier League and has demanded a £400,000-a-week contract. The Merseysiders, who currently pay him only £240,000-a-week, have not met his wage demands yet.

LFC Mumble @lfcmumble



Salah is reportedly seeking a similar salary to Kevin de Bruyne (around £400k a week), and as the best player in the league it's a fair request..

Given the way the former Roma man has performed for them so far, it doesn’t make sense for Jurgen Klopp’s side to stall the negotiations. They must find a way to give him the contract he demands before another megaclub swoops in and lures their Egyptian King away.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava