"I’m not sure he will be involved" - Journalist claims Arsenal star might not play against FC Porto

Journalist John Murray has claimed that Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira has traveled to Portugal with the squad to face FC Porto, but might not feature in the game. The Gunners take on Sergio Conceicao's side in the Round of 16 of the Champions League as they look to break their curse in the competition.

Arsenal have been knocked out from the Round of 16 in their last seven Champions League campaigns. The last time they advanced from this stage was when they faced FC Porto back in the 2009-10 season.

Fabio Vieira joined Mikel Arteta's side from Porto for a reported fee of £34m including add-ons in 2022. The Portuguese midfielder has been on the sidelines since late November with a groin injury.

John Murray has claimed that the 23-year-old has traveled with the Gunners' squad to face Porto. He has, however, insisted that the playmaker is unlikely to feature against his former club.

“Yeah before we set out here I thought Gabriel Jesus might be involved or Tomiyasu or Zinchenko, but none of them have travelled, not in the squad, Partey as well is still not back. Fabio Vieira who has been out for a period of time now, he has travelled, but I’m not sure he will be involved."

Vieira has only been a squad player for Arsenal since his arrival in the summer of 2022. He has so far made 46 appearances for the north London side, scoring thrice while producing ten assists.

Pundit tips Arsenal star to mold himself into a Franz Beckenbauer role in the future

Leeds United icon John Giles has claimed that Arsenal star Declan Rice could switch to a new role in the latter stages of his career.

The former Republic of Ireland midfielder has claimed that Rice has everything in his locker to transform into a ball-playing centre-back like Bobby Moore and Franz Beckenbauer.

Giles said on The Stand With Eamon Dunphy, as quoted by TBR Football:

“The thing about Rice, when he gets older I think he will be a top-class centre-back. It will be a Bobby Moore/Beckenbauer situation. I played against both of those, Bobby Moore was a midfield player in my time. Bobby could mark anybody. Back to your point do you think Rice could be a Beckenbauer-type player?”

He added:

“Yes, I do, I think he has the ability, he’s quick and as he gets older, he will have the experience and the technique to be a top-class centre-back."

Rice has been immense for Arsenal following his reported £105 million move from West Ham United in the summer. The 25-year-old has been one of the key reasons why the Gunners find themselves in the title race this season along with Liverpool and Manchester City.

The England international has scored four goals and provided five assists in 34 appearances across competitions for Arsenal this season.