"I'm not sure it is the worst draw" - French pundit analyzes UEFA Champions League clash between PSG and Bayern Munich

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Mathieu Bodmer has expressed his opinion on the Parisians' encounter with Bayern Munich at the UEFA Champions League last-16 stage.

PSG were drawn against the Bundesliga champions in their first knockout hurdle of the continental competition on Monday, November 7.

Christophe Galtier's side finished second in Group H behind Benfica on the final matchday on away goals. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, topped Group C ahead of Inter Milan with a perfect record.

Speaking on RMC Sport's Rothen s'enflamme program, Bodmer claimed that the draw has been favorable for the Parisians. He elaborated:

"I'm not sure that PSG are favourites. On the other hand, I'm not sure that this is the worst draw. Because Bayern is a team that plays, it's a team that will give space.

"They had eliminated them two years ago; they had already made top matches. We had seen Bayern's defensive shortcomings open up too much."

Bodmer, a two-time Ligue 1 winner, asserted that his former club could exploit the Bavarians' gaps in the backline during their clashes. He added:

"And this year, offensively, it's Bayern so it's three or four goals in every game and that's not changing. But they're defending with even fewer people than usual. Will it be the same against PSG?

"They might change their guns a bit, but I'm not convinced because the Germans still have a lot of confidence in them. I'm not sure it's the worst draw. It's going to be an open game."

The Ligue 1 giants have an upper hand over the Julian Nagelsmann-coached side, registering six wins and five losses in their last 11 meetings.

The Parisians are set to lock horns with Bayern Munich for the first leg at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, February 14. Afterwards, the club will travel to Allianz Arena on Wednesday, March 8.

PSG and Bayern Munich not in race for Jude Bellingham, says journalist

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are the favorites to sign Manchester United target Jude Bellingham, with the player potentially costing a Premier League record fee of €150 million.

While Manchester City are also in the race for the midfielder, PSG, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona are deemed to be out of the running.

Bellingham, 19, is currently one of the hottest prospects in Europe. He has been spectacular for Borussia Dortmund so far this season, scoring nine goals and contributing two assists in 20 matches.

