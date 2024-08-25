"I'm not surprised" - Enzo Maresca hails 'special' Chelsea star for his performance in 6-2 Wolves win

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has raved about Cole Palmer for his spectacular performance in the 6-2 Premier League win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Sunday (August 25).

Palmer bagged a goal, his team's second (45'), and set up all three goals of hat-trick hero Noni Madueke. Maresca was impressed with Palmer's starring display as he said (via football.london):

"I know Cole already for four or five years. He is a special player, a special guy, a special person. The goal he scored today, the assists, I'm not surprised."

Trending

Palmer previously worked with Maresca at Manchester City. Since his Chelsea move last summer, Palmer has been in stellar form. After a stellar campaign last term and an impressive Euro 2024 campaign, he has scored once and provided three assists in three games across competitions this season.

After failing to make goal contributions in the first two games of the season, Palmer is back in form. Last season, he scored 25 goals and provided 15 assists in 44 appearances for the Blues.

Palmer made crucial contributions in England's run to the Euro 2024 final, where they lost 2-1 to Spain. He provided an assist in the 2-1 semi-final win over the Netherlands and scored the Three Lions' equaliser in the title match.

Noni Madueke hails Chelsea teammate Cole Palmer

Noni Madueke was the star of the show for Chelsea as the winger bagged his first professional hat-trick. Cole Palmer was equally brilliant, making a four-goal contribution during the game.

Madueke praised Palmer in high regard and pointed out why he gels well with his compatriot on the pitch (via GOAL):

"It is unbelievable. He is cold, and I am fire so it mixes well. He has the ability to always play a pass at the right time. I like to get the ball in space, beat people and make things happen, so luckily today it worked."

Maresca is looking to steady the turbulent ship at Chelsea. To get the best out of his squad, he needs to unlock Palmer's full abilities. Judging by Palmer's performance against Wolves, the Italian manager is seemingly on the right track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback