"I'm not surprised" - Former Liverpool CEO makes bold comments on Manchester City's 115 charges

Former Liverpool CEO Peter Moore recently claimed that he wasn't surprised to see Manchester City charged with 115 breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

City were charged with 115 profit and sustainability rules breaks, which allegedly took place between 2009 and 2018. The case is set to be heard by an independent commission but isn't expected to start until the end of 2024. During the mentioned timespan, City won three Premier League titles, the FA Cup, three Carabao Cups, and more.

Moore, who served the Merseysiders as the CEO between 2017 and 2020, recently shared his take on the matter, saying he wasn't surprised. He added that he was proud of how Liverpool were run. He told talkSPORT:

"Man City is a magnificent football club... I've always respected Man City and always enjoyed going to the Etihad, we were always made very welcome. I respect what they've been able to build and have led the way with multi-club ownership, but it's just different."

He added:

"I'm not surprised there are 115 charges because there wouldn't be these charges if there wasn't something the Premier League felt needed investigating. I can't speak for any of these charges."

Moore then added that he hoped Manchester City were run correctly, saying:

"I know nothing about the details Manchester City are facing with their 115 charges but speaking as a fan, you want to believe those 11 players on either side, the club has done it the right way."

Liverpool's quadruple hopes go down the stream

Liverpool were aiming to win all four tournaments this year, the Europa League, the FA Cup, and the Premier League. The Reds have already won the Carabao Cup by defeating Chelsea in the final.

Jurgen Klopp's side, though, were beaten 4-3 in the FA Cup quarterfinals by Manchester United at Old Trafford. After the game ended 2-2 in normal time, Harvey Elliott's deflected strike gave the visitors the lead in the 105th minute. However, Marcus Rashford (112') and Amad Diallo (120+1') found the back of the net to turn the game on its head.

Liverpool, though, are currently second in the Premier League, level on points (64 points from 28 matches) with league leaders Arsenal. They have also reached the last eight of the Europa League and will play Atalanta.