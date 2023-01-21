"I’m surprised" - Pundit cannot believe Arsenal's decision to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton

Former Hibernian striker Tam McManus has expressed his surprise at the transfer fee paid by Premier League leaders Arsenal to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton.

In an exclusive interview with Football Insider, McManus commented that he believes the Gunners paid more than necessary for the Belgian forward. The Scotsman questioned the transfer fee, stating:

"I was thinking more like £12 million. That seems like a lot of money for a lad who isn’t going to start unless a few players get injured. He’s a good player but there was 18 months left on his contract. This is what Brighton do. They get top dollar for every player they sell so fair play to them with that."

Arsenal @Arsenal Welcome to The Arsenal, Leandro Trossard Welcome to The Arsenal, Leandro Trossard ❤️

He added:

"I’m surprised Arsenal didn’t walk away when that fee came up. They must really want him because that is a lot of money for a 28-year-old who is going to be starting most games on the bench. I guess if he scores a few goals to help them win the league then it’s worth it. That is the point Arteta will make."

afcstuff @afcstuff Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar showing new signing Leandro Trossard around London Colney today. #afc Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar showing new signing Leandro Trossard around London Colney today. #afc https://t.co/at8nv9LO96

The former Hibernian forward eventually conceded that squad depth was still a necessary issue for the Gunners:

“Either way, Arsenal need more of a squad and this is a step in the right direction.”

Arsenal confirmed the signing of Trossard from Brighton for a reported fee of £27 million on Friday. The 28-year-old had an impressive first half to the season with 7 goals and 2 assists in the Premier League before making the move to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal look for further reinforcements in the transfer window

Arsenal have also reportedly completed the signing of Polish defender Jakub Kiwior from Serie A side Spezia Calcio recently. The Gunners, however, are still actively looking to bring in reinforcements and add depth to their squad.

Mikel Arteta's side were heavily linked with a move for Ukrainian winger Mykhalio Mudryk, but he ended up signing for Chelsea. This means that the club is still in the market for attackers.

Bayer Leverkusen’s French winger Moussa Diaby has emerged as the latest target for Arsenal, according to The Mirror. However, his asking price has risen following the bumper deal Shakhtar Donetsk received for Mudryk in this window.

The promising 23-year-old is also being pursued by Saudi-backed Newcastle United, and the Gunners will hope to avoid getting caught in a bidding war for him.

The Gunners have also set their sights on Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans, but reports suggest that he would prefer to see out his current deal with Leicester.

As the transfer window comes to a close, technical director Edu will be working hard to secure the reinforcements needed to strengthen the squad as the club aims to bring the Premier League title back to North London.

