“I’m taking it all in my stride” - Luis Enrique responds to reports on Kylian Mbappe calling him ‘son of a b*tch’ after substitution in Marseille win

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique responded to reports claiming that Kylian Mbappe called him a 'son of a bitch' while being subbed off against Marseille.

The Parisians completed a 2-0 victory on the night (March 31), but Mbappe made the news as he was withdrawn in the 65th minute after failing to score. Incidentally, Goncalo Ramos, who replaced the Frenchman, secured the points for his team by bagging PSG's second in the 85th minute.

Mbappe didn't look too happy after his number went up on the touchline and reports have suggested that he used the aforementioned slur at Enrique. Dismissing these rumors, the former Barcelona coach said (via GOAL):

"What's curious is everything that's being said is based on a piece of false news. Someone has invented an insult (based on a lipreading of a video showing Mbappe as he made his way off the pitch), and then from that comes all kinds of speculations."

"I'm taking it all in my stride. I'm very happy with all my players, Kylian included, he's always behaved admirably."

Mbappe has performed extremely well this campaign, bagging 38 goals and eight assists in 38 appearances across competitions for PSG. However, he's expected to leave Parc des Princes for Real Madrid once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Although Mbappe himself is yet to confirm his move to Los Blancos, rumors strongly claim that the Santiago Bernabeu will be his next destination.

Robert Pires makes bold claim about Kylian Mbappe's future

Arsenal legend Robert Pires claims that Kylian Mbappe could reject a move to Real Madrid, with the former Gunner wishing for the World Cup winner to join Liverpool.

Should the 25-year-old attacker move to Anfield, he could link up with Mohamed Salah, who is considered among the best players in the world currently. Speaking to French outlet Media Carre, Pires said (via Mirror):

"I would like to see him at Liverpool. It's a great club, family, good structure, no pressure, calm fans....And I tell myself that Mbappe and Salah could be quite explosive. I think he is capable of rejecting Real Madrid."

Mbappe has been extremely influential in PSG's success during his stay in Paris. He's scored 250 goals and bagged 106 assists in 298 appearances across competitions.

The former Monaco attacker has won the Ligue 1 title on five occasions with PSG but has yet to win the UEFA Champions League.

