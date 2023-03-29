"I’m thinking it’s £100 million" - Premier League star tips Harry Kane to join either Liverpool or Manchester United in the summer

West Ham United star Michail Antonio has claimed that Liverpool stand a chance of signing Manchester United target Harry Kane this summer.

Kane's contract at Tottenham Hotspur expires at the end of next season and he is yet to pen a new deal. He has recently been linked with moves to Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

However, Antonio is of the opinion that Liverpool are also in the mix to sign the 29-year-old. The West Ham forward said on the Footballers' Football Podcast (h/t HITC):

"The only place he can go is [Manchester] United. “[Manchester] City have [Erling] Haaland. United need to bring someone in… Actually, there’s two places he can go. United and Liverpool. Liverpool need a No.9. The only two places. I’m thinking it’s £100 million."

Kane is widely considered to be one of the finest strikers in the world right now. He is Tottenham Hotspur's record goal-scorer with 271 strikes to his name and broke Wayne Rooney's record of 53 goals for England earlier this month.

Liverpool have signed Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo in back-to-back transfer windows. However, the Uruguay international has often played down the left flank under manager Jurgen Klopp, while Roberto Firmino will leave the club on a free transfer this summer.

England's Harry Kane.

Manchester United will also be on the lookout for a new centre-forward after losing Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani last year. Wout Weghorst arrived from Burnley in January, but only on a six-month loan deal.

Former Liverpool star urges Manchester United to replace David de Gea

David de Gea is widely considered to be one of the best shot-stoppers in Premier League history. Distribution, however, hasn't been his strongest suit.

The Spaniard ranks 27th in the league this season for the completion rate of launched passes (passes longer than 40 yards) [h/t FBRef]. Stan Collymore, who played for Liverpool from 1995 to 1997, told CaughtOffside:

"One of the first things Manchester City and Liverpool did when they were looking to move to the next level was to invest in a new goalkeeper and I think it's time Manchester United did the same. I like David de Gea, I think he's been phenomenal over the years for United, but his distribution lets him down more often than not."

Pep Guardiola finished third in his first season as Manchester City's manager and spent £35 million in the following summer to sign Ederson Moraes. He has since won four of the last five Premier League titles.

The Reds, meanwhile, have won every major trophy under manager Jurgen Klopp, but only after they spent £66.8 million on Alisson Becker in 2018. The two Brazilians are, of course, famed for their world-class distribution skills.

Poll : 0 votes